Russell Dickerson Shares New Song 'Worth Your Wild'

(The GreenRoom) Multi-platinum entertainer Russell Dickerson turns up the heat with, "Worth Your Wild" - a flirty, irresistible anthem made for summer nights and falling fast.

Co-written with longtime collaborators Parker Welling and Casey Brown, the track delivers catchy melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and a whole lot of country charm. The release follows the recent announcement of Dickerson's highly anticipated fourth studio album, FAMOUS BACK HOME, out Aug. 22 (via Triple Tigers).

"'Worth Your Wild' is a high-energy heater with a beat that just sticks with you-we added it to the tour setlist immediately," said Dickerson. "It's everything I loved growing up-Blink 182, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The 1975-all coming together in one catchy, feel-good Russell Dickerson song."

Full of fire and freedom, "Worth Your Wild" bursts with energy and romance, capturing the thrill of instant connection and the rush of open-road adventure. Set against a backdrop of winding backroads, starry skies, and electric summer air, the track celebrates a love that's as spontaneous as it is real-anchored by a promise to match that spark and make every moment unforgettable. This is Dickerson at his most magnetic: playful, passionate, and ready to soundtrack your wildest nights.

Just announced this week, Dickerson is set to co-host the 18th Academy of Country Music Honors alongside Carly Pearce on Wednesday, Aug. 20. He will also perform at what is frequently described as the "Country Music Industry's favorite night."

