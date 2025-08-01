Tommy Boy Music Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise'

(MM) Reservoir-owned Tommy Boy Music is celebrating Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" on the 30th anniversary of its original release in 1995. The song, which features R&B singer L.V., was a global chart-topping success, and its popularity continues today.

The release will be supported with global localized marketing efforts, including influencer campaigns, contests and radio and 4 Dolby Atmos tracks, out today. A 7" vinyl of "Gangsta's Paradise" along with the Instrumental will be released on September 5.

Upon its 1995 release, "Gangsta's Paradise" became one of rap music's most commercially successful crossover tracks, topping charts in over 15 countries and winning the 1996 Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance. The song went on to receive a 3x Platinum certification by the RIAA, establishing Coolio as a global hip-hop ambassador when the genre was still gaining mainstream acceptance internationally. "Gangsta's Paradise" transcended music to become a cultural touchstone, with its memorable sampling of Stevie Wonder's "Pastime Paradise" and thoughtful social commentary, creating a bridge between pop culture and discussions about urban struggles, poverty, and systemic issues. The song's enduring influence continues decades after its release and serves as a blueprint for hip-hop tracks that balance commercial appeal with substantive messaging.

Today, "Gangsta's Paradise" boasts over 2 billion streams on Spotify alone, while the music video, which stars Michelle Pfeiffer and features scenes from the movie Dangerous Minds, is topping at 1.8 billion views on YouTube. The song continually sits on the Billboard Global 200 US and Ex-US charts, and in 2021, it was among Billboard's 100 Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs.

For the anniversary, Tommy Boy Music is partnering with Beatsource/Beatport on a social media challenge for the song, where DJs and creators can share their best mixes of the iconic track using a branded hashtag. The grand prize winner will receive a Rane One MKII DJ Controller, a pair of UE Pro 11 Earphones, a copy of Coolio's Greatest Hits vinyl, and a year's subscription to both Beatsource Pro and DJcity. Second and third place winners will receive $500 and Coolio Greatest Hits vinyl. For more details check out here. Other marketing looks include takeovers on Music Choice, Touchtunes Jukeboxes, Spotify and a Vevo Footnotes with "Gangsta's Paradise" producer Doug Rasheed. Four Dolby Atmos tracks from the Greatest Hits collection, including "Gangsta's Paradise" feat. L.V., "1,2,3,4 (Sumpin' New)," "C U When U Get There" feat. 40 Thevz and "County Line," will be made available on Apple Music and other streaming services. Fans can also enter to win a Coolio prize pack via Tommy Boy Music.

The celebration is a bittersweet milestone, as shortly after his birthday on August 1, 2022, Coolio sadly passed away. His music and legacy continue to inspire new generations discovering his music.

Doug Rasheed commented, "Combining L.V.'s harmonies on the hook with Coolio's rap, I knew I had something special. But I had no idea how massive of a hit it would be, and continues to be globally, after 30 years. It's an honor to be a part of it and celebrate this anniversary."

Reservoir Executive Vice President of A&R and Catalog Development Faith Newman added, "When Reservoir acquired Tommy Boy four years ago, our vision was to preserve and celebrate the legacies of pioneering hip-hop artists like Coolio. 'Gangsta's Paradise' is not only a defining track for the genre, but a cultural touchstone. It's an honor to mark this 30th anniversary alongside his fans."

