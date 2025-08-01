TRHibe Pays Tribute To Legends with New Single 'Merle Did, Johnny Didn't'

(BM) TRHibe, the dynamic sibling group known for their heartfelt lyrics, rich harmonies, and magnetic stage presence, is thrilled to announce the release of their long-anticipated new single, Merle Did, Johnny Didn't. The track is now available on all digital streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Produced by Way West Music, TRHibe (aka The Runaway Hamsters) continues to evolve their sound while honoring the roots of country music. Their latest track is a driving tribute to two of the genre's most iconic figures-Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash. Blending classic country storytelling with a modern twist, Merle Did, Johnny Didn't channels the grit of Cash and the soul of Haggard, all wrapped in TRHibe's signature sibling harmonies and infectious energy.

Written by all four members (Isabella, Abby, Gabby, and brother Riley), Merle Did, Johnny Didn't is a "tribute not just to the music that shaped us, but to the legacy we're helping to carry forward," said lead vocalist Gabby. "This song captures the spirit of the past while paving the way for the future of country music across all generations." The recording features a blend of studio musicians alongside TRHibe members, creating a rich and layered sound. Each member brought their own musical strength to the track: Isabella - drums, percussion; Gabby - ukulele, guitar, keyboards; Abby - keyboards, percussion; Riley - bass, guitar.

Hailing from Boise, Idaho, TRHibe is made up of four talented siblings whose chemistry and musicianship have earned them a loyal and growing fanbase. Their previous release Constantine, racked up nearly half a million Spotify streams, with the video premiering on Cowboys & Indians and later featured on CMT. With nearly 4 million YouTube views, TRHibe continues to connect with audiences through energetic live shows and honest storytelling. From local festivals to regional venues, their performances leave a lasting and unforgettable impression.

Related Stories

News > TRHibe