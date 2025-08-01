Watch Tim McGraw's 'King Rodeo (Live from the Inaugural Music City Rodeo)' Video

(fcc) Three-time Grammy winner and icon Tim McGraw has released his new song "King Rodeo (Live from the Inaugural Music City Rodeo)." The track is a live recording from its debut performance during McGraw's headlining set at the first-ever Music City Rodeo in May. "King Rodeo (Live from the Inaugural Music City Rodeo)" is available now on all streaming platforms.

The track opens with Tim's introduction to fans: "We've been working on a new record and we thought that this song was appropriate for the night." It's a stripped down and vulnerable performance, incorporating the cheers and buzz from the sold-out crowd at Bridgestone Arena, that highlights McGraw's emotive storytelling.

This exclusive video highlights the journey behind McGraw's creation and performance of the song and its connection to the rodeo itself. Featured in the video are World Champion riders Cody Custer and Tim O'Connell as well as World-ranked bareback rider Cole Reiner.

"King Rodeo (Live from the Inaugural Music City Rodeo)" was written by McGraw and Tom Douglas and is produced by Byron Gallimore, Denny Hemingson, and McGraw.

