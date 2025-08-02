Alison Wonderland Announces New Album 'Ghost World'

(Casablanca) Trailblazing electronic artist Alison Wonderland officially announces her highly anticipated fourth album 'Ghost World', set for release October 3rd, 2025.
Following blistering singles "Get Started," and the quickly becoming-live-fan-favourite "Again? F***.", the album news drops alongside the at once introspective and hopeful tones of the buoyant "iwannaliveinadream".
Described by Alison as "psychedelic future bass," "iwannaliveinadream" is "all about trying to escape reality for a small amount of time because right now the real world feels too noisy. This song sounds nostalgic and dreamy," explains Alison.
'Ghost World' is the feature length embodiment of the community Alison has built throughout her career, a safe space for all walks of life, for outsiders of every stripe, for those that don't quite fit the mould as well as those who just like to rave & lose themselves in her music. Written during a time of major change the album speaks to the power and energy of creating your own reality, your own world to seek refuge and ultimately finding connection and community with like minds. It's about keeping your head up; it's about dancing through the pain; it's about being there for the people you love and care for and holding them close.
"I often feel like I'm wandering this earth trying to find my home, both artistically and personally" says Alison "..sometimes it feels like the search will never end, I want people to know that while you're on that search, there is place of refuge here for you, with us, in Ghost World".
"I am forever grateful for the people who listen to my music and allow me to continue to create, to exorcize complicated feelings and emotions through my art and - yes - my ego death haha. I am only here because you are."
Across 14 tracks 'Ghost World' is Alison's most varied, confident, ambitious, and decidedly on the pulse collection of tracks to date, including a few soon-to-be-revealed collaborations to surprise fans..
Watch the epic "iwannaliveinadream" video shot & directed in New Zealand by award winning filmmaker Conor Pritchard below:
