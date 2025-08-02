Caryn Dixon Spreads Her Wings With 'Bird in a Cage'

(AP) With fierce honesty and a firecracker sound, rising singer/songwriter Caryn Dixon spreads her wings on her powerful new single, "Bird in a Cage," now streaming on all major platforms.

Built on poignant imagery like "bottle caps on the ground, tiptoe through this quiet house, holding my shoes," Caryn delivers an emotional punch that resonates with anyone who's ever felt silenced, stuck, or underestimated.

"I wrote 'Bird in a Cage' about realizing you've outgrown the version of yourself that stayed quiet just to keep the peace," shares Dixon. "It's about the slow build: the tiptoeing, the unspoken things, the feeling of being small in your own life. I wanted to capture what it feels like to walk on eggshells and then finally decide to break free."

Caryn describes her sound as "country-ish" - a fearless fusion of country, rock, bluegrass, folk, and pop. Never one to color inside the lines, that genre-bending approach shines through in every track she creates. Referred to as a "barn burner" by fans and industry insiders alike, Caryn's performances are energetic and heartfelt. Her debut five-track EP is set for release on September 12, further cementing her spot among the next wave of country-influenced storytellers.

Caryn's mission is rooted in empowerment, especially for women who've felt forced to choose between family and chasing their dreams. Through both her music and platform, she's proving that it's possible to build a life that honors both. Her growing career isn't about chasing fame; it's about building something real, one story, one listener, and one step at a time.

