Demi Lovato Shares Video For New Dance-Pop Single 'Fast'

(Island Records) GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato has officially entered a new chapter. Today, she releases her new dance-pop single "Fast," produced by Zhone (Kylie Minogue, Troye Sivan, Kesha), which is the first taste of what fans can expect from her forthcoming ninth studio album.

The Daniel Sachon-directed music video follows a brand new Demi, free of the scars of her past and unphased by the chaos. The visual sets the tone of her new era, emerging with a clean slate, sharp clarity and full control. Her final glance to the viewer is the only recognition of the outside world and it comes entirely on her terms - the era has begun.

As previously reported by Rolling Stone, Demi's ninth studio album, described as "celebratory dance-pop," is on the way. Speaking about working with Demi, her executive producer Zhone said "It's been so inspiring working with Demi and experiencing her journey of continued leveling up. She is such a master in the studio. This album is about letting inhibitions go, and we had so much fun making this music! It really comes across throughout."

