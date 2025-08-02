Eli Young Band Go Indie With 'Strange Hours

(EBM) 18x RIAA-certified country hitmakers Eli Young Band launch a new era with Strange Hours, out now. As the band's first independently released album via UnLevel Records and their first full-album release in over three years, Eli Young Band shares why they keep Strange Hours. Listen to the album here.

Strange Hours comprises 13 songs, all co-written as a band or with long-trusted collaborators, and introduces a new chapter driven by experience and a million miles of wisdom, from a band of brothers who grew from hometown heroes into globe-trotting, chart-topping pioneers still very much in their prime. Eric Arjes and Jimmy Robbins produced 12 of the 13 tracks, while "Bad Luck" was produced by Julian Raymond and Scott Borchetta.

"We started this thing when we were like 20 years old, and it's been such a crazy road and such a longer road than any of us could have conceptualized at the time," says bassist Jon Jones. "I think right now feels a little full circle, in a really nice way."

Seeking both a fresh start and a return to their roots with this project, the never-changing lineup of Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones and Chris Thompson sought out Panhandle House Studio in their hometown of Denton, Texas - the birthplace of the college friends-turned-bandmates' 2005 debut album Level, which spawned fan-favorites such as "Small Town Kid" and set the stage for the numerous hits that have followed in the 20 years since.

"Now, we get to step back into our Texas shoes," vocalist Eli agrees. "I think this new stuff finds us reaching deep into our past as a band. We're remembering where the magic was - all those songs we wanted to record for our Level record, that felt way too edgy for Country Radio at the time."

For the band, being independent again for the first time in years isn't a challenge, it's a reward - and they took the chance to embrace not just renewed creative freedom, but the fun of their self contained live-band philosophy.

"Going back to Panhandle House where we recorded Level, it feels like we got to remind ourselves why we started making the kind of music we make," Eli says. "When this music comes out, I think fans will know it is 100% coming from us."

"Honestly, going to Panhandle House feels like going back to your childhood home in a way," Jones notes. "It just evokes these memories, like this slightly-younger version of ourselves comes out."

"One thing that's really special is we've come full circle and remember that energy, but we're also older and wiser," drummer Thompson adds. "We have years of studio, songwriting and performing experience under our belt, so we have more of a honed edge going in. That's a really cool advantage."

The comfort level is plainly evident. Exploring new corners of their patented sound by day, and going home to their families each night, the band members were free to bring every ounce of the last 25 years to bear. Tracks like the lead single "Home In Hometown" are proof, featuring all the elements that made EYB what it is - from the electric vocal delivery to the deeply textured sonics and soulful theme.

A true-to-experience ballad of life on the highway, "Home In Hometown" stands as a heart-on-their-sleeve tribute to those the band loves most - and what they've learned from 20+ years away. While atmospheric guitars and a steady rhythmic pulse capture a sense of anticipation, another euphoric chorus helps the band unpack what "home" really means.

"I was digging deep into our Texas roots," Eli says of the modern-classic midtempo. "I wanted to write something that felt like Pat Green or Jack Ingram would cut. And when you travel like we do, a lot of times you're thinking about coming home and being with your family - but, it's almost like if they meet you on the road, anywhere can be home. It just feels right. I wanted to capture that."

Strange Hours also includes a head-nodding, foot-tapping feature from Corey Kent in "Whiskey Told Ya" as Kent delivers humorous lyrics with raspy vocals throughout the track that lyricizes the story of when alcohol meets honesty:

Might ruffle up some of your feathers

Let your girl know she could do better

Sorry if you got a bone to pick

Cause I mix alcohol with politics

Where did you get that shirt, yeah I hate it

Nice truck, you ain't overcompensating

By the way how's your mom

Tell her to call, it's been too long

From feel-good singalongs and heart melting wedding anthems to pure, untamable romance and clever comebacks of love, they show the same stage-rocking Texas-country hit makers fans know and love, undaunted and with new maturity baked in.

"It's been a blessing just to be able to do this for so long, and over our career we've seen a lot of bands come and go," guitarist Young says. "This feels like family, and we can take that with us as we go down this next part of the road."

"Our music, since it's been the four of us making it from day one, has such a strong through line," Jones agrees. "The way we sounded in the beginning, that's the way we're going to sound in the end."

As the ACM Award-winning and CMA and GRAMMY-nominated band unveils their newest project, they also continue on a celebratory road journey with their headlining Strange Hours Tour, underway now. The thrilling foursome return to their element - packing a live-show setlist with No. 1 smashes like the 5x Platinum single "Crazy Girl," 3x Platinum "Even If It Breaks Your Heart," 2x Platinum "Love Ain't" and Platinum "Drunk Last Night."

