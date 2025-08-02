Felicity Comes-Of-Age With '4PM In The Morning'

(NN) Perth born, Nashville based alt-pop artist Felicity unveils her sophomore EP 4PM In The Morning; a coming-of-age confession built on emotional contradiction, existential exhaustion, and cinematic pop catharsis.

Out now via East Music Row Records, the 5-track offering was inspired by what Felicity calls "emotional jet lag," capturing the surreal, liminal hours between night and day - when heartbreak, humor, clarity, and confusion all hit at once. Written with collaborators Austin Luther (Winona Fighter), Asia Whiteacre (Tate McRae, Bebe Rexha), Dan Pellarin (Teddy Swims), and Johnny Gates (Winona Fighter, Belles), each track plays like a moment frozen in time; spiraling late-night thoughts, sideways self-discoveries, and quiet chaos that builds into something bigger.

Throughout the EP, Felicity leans into her signature blend of powerhouse vocals, brain-tickling melodies, and unflinching lyrics - balancing drama with humor, and emotional spirals with a sharp sense of self.

The EP's focus track, "Denver Airport," turns the eerie lore of one of America's most mythologized airports into a metaphor for heartbreak and ghosted memories. Opening with the line "I thought I saw your ghost appear / They say the airport's haunted," the song draws sharp parallels between conspiracy theories and emotional disorientation - weaving in ghost sightings, dead-end tunnels, and imagined poison coffee with biting lyricism and dark humor. The production builds organically from hushed vocals and sparse guitar into a lush, string-soaked crescendo that mirrors the slow unraveling of the story. Both haunting and self-aware, "Denver Airport" captures the core of 4PM In The Morning: surreal and devastatingly human.

On the inspiration behind the project, Felicity shares, "I called it 4PM In The Morning because that's genuinely how my brain has felt. The world feels upside down. Up is down, day is night - and I'm just awake, writing songs and watching the sun come up because I haven't gone to bed yet."

The project is built around recently released singles - including the lo-fi haze of "Half Sad," and the self-deprecating anthem "I'll Have What He's Having," which together earned placements on Spotify's NMF AU&NZ, Pop N' Fresh and AU&NZ Equal, as well as Apple Music's Jazz Soul Cafe, New In Alternative, New Music Daily and New In Pop. It is made complete with three new tracks, the airy, acoustic-driven"Carnivorious Butterflies," which captures the chaotic intensity of a secret crush, the raw, white-hot anger of "Bad Waste of Good Oxygen" and "Denver Airport."

At its core, 4PM In The Morning is an offering about trying to make sense of yourself in a world that often feels senseless. It's dramatic. It's existential. Yet beneath the weight lies a quiet hopefulness - an invitation to find connection, laughter, and understanding amidst the chaos. It's a reminder that while the struggle can feel isolating, none of us are truly alone. Felicity is carving her own lane as a distinctive voice in alt-pop, and with this EP, she proves why she's an artist to watch.

