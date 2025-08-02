Godsmack Frontman Sully Erna Announces Inaugural Smack This! Scramble

(TPH) Get ready to rock the links! Sully Erna, the powerhouse vocalist and main songwriter behind multi-platinum rock titans Godsmack, is bringing his signature intensity from the stage to the greens with the launch of Sully Erna's 1st Annual Smack This! Scramble on Sunday, September 7th, 2025 at Mohegan Sun Golf Club, one of the country's most prestigious.

This isn't your average celebrity golf tournament-it's a full-throttle rock and roll weekend that combines Erna's love of golf with his commitment to mental health advocacy, benefiting the Scars Foundation's vital work in mental health awareness.

The exclusive experience kicks off Saturday, September 6th at 8:00 PM with "Sully Erna - The Voice of Godsmack" live at Mohegan Sun's Sun Patio, where fans can witness the raw power that has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and scored three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200.

But the real magic happens on Sunday, when golf enthusiasts get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tee off alongside the rock legend himself. Limited to just 100 players, this intimate scramble tournament offers unprecedented access to one of rock's most respected frontmen.

"I've been playing music since I was three years old, but golf has become my other passion," says Erna. "Combining that with supporting mental health awareness through the Scars Foundation makes this event something really special. Whether you're a rocker, a golfer, or someone who believes in breaking down mental health stigmas, this weekend is for you."

The $1,000 per person entry includes everything needed for an unforgettable experience:

Tournament entry with golf cart and range balls

Breakfast (8 to 9:30 a.m.) and lunch on the course

On-course beverage stations

One ticket to Saturday night's concert

Access to the exclusive Scars Foundation 7th Anniversary Celebration

Following the 10 a.m. shotgun start, players will gather for the Scars Foundation 7th Anniversary Celebration in the banquet hall, featuring a silent auction, special gifts, guest speakers, hors d'oeuvres and drinks. This celebration honors seven years of the foundation's mission to provide resources for people sharing their "battle scars of life" and promoting the belief that "we are all imperfectly perfect."

100 percent of proceeds benefit the Scars Foundation's critical work supporting those facing anxiety, depression, trauma, suicidal thoughts, and PTSD. Find ticket details here

