Goo Goo Dolls Preview 'Summer Anthem' EP With 'Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes)'

(2b) Summer Anthem, the new EP from GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls, is set for release on August 22 via Warner Records. Consisting of 7 tracks, Summer Anthem is a precise, hard-hitting project, featuring the type of vivid lyricism that's led the band to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time.

In conjunction, the group debuts their heartfelt track "Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes)" alongside an accompanying lyric video. Written by John Rzeznik and produced by Gregg Wattenberg (John Legend, Santana, Noah Kahan) and Grant Michaels (Weezer, Billy Idol, Jewel), "Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes)" reflects on the fading nature of life and the quiet clarity that comes with letting go.

Of the song, Rzeznik says, "'Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes)' is a song about accepting the inevitability of mortality and how life is constantly in flux."

Goo Goo Dolls have also embarked on their sold out Summer Anthem Tour with Dashboard Confessional, which has sold over 300,000 tickets to date. The extensive run of summer tour dates will bring the band to nearly 50 iconic venues coast-to-coast, including stops at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, Morrison's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Wantagh's Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Holmdel's PNC Bank Arts Center, Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion as well as a hometown show at Buffalo's KeyBank Center.

Related Stories

Goo Goo Dolls Giving Away a Trip To Meet Them at Red Rocks To Support Texas Flood Relief

Goo Goo Dolls Get Nostalgic With 'Nothing Last Forever' Video

Goo Goo Dolls' American Idol Finale Performance Goes Online

Goo Goo Dolls Share Never Before Seen Footage In New 'Iris' Lyric Video

News > Goo Goo Dolls