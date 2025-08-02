Grand Ole Opry Legend Jeannie Seely Dead At 85

(2911) The country music community is mourning the loss of GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, and trailblazing Grand Ole Opry legend Jeannie Seely, who passed away on Friday, August 1st, at the age of 85.

Born July 6, 1940, in Titusville, Pennsylvania, Seely became a vital voice in country music's evolution from the 1960s onward. With her 1966 breakthrough single "Don't Touch Me"-penned by Hank Cochran-Seely earned a GRAMMY Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and established herself as a vocalist of deep emotional resonance and stylistic individuality.

Affectionately nicknamed "Miss Country Soul," Seely brought a new level of emotional intimacy and sophistication to the genre, paving the way for generations of female artists to follow.

In 1967, she became a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and later made history as the first woman to regularly host and emcee Opry segments-a major milestone in a traditionally male-dominated institution. Her presence and persistence helped usher in a more inclusive era for the revered institution, and she remained one of its most dedicated and active members throughout her life.

Seely found additional chart and touring success in the late 1960s and early 1970s with Jack Greene, forming a beloved duet partnership. Their hits, including "Wish I Didn't Have to Miss You," earned CMA nominations and solidified their place as one of country music's most cherished vocal pairings.

Over the course of her solo career, Seely placed more than two dozen singles on the Billboard country charts, including enduring favorites like "Can I Sleep in Your Arms" (later famously recorded by Willie Nelson) and "Lucky Ladies." She also enjoyed success as a songwriter-most notably penning "Leavin' and Sayin' Goodbye," a Top 10 hit for Faron Young.

Seely was also an outspoken advocate for artists' rights and women's equity in country music. Her bold fashion choices, including being the first woman to wear a mini-skirt on the Opry stage, were emblematic of her unapologetic individuality and progressive spirit.

In her later years, Seely experienced a career renaissance. She launched her own SiriusXM show, "Sundays with Seely," and released several critically acclaimed albums, including Written in Song and An American Classic, which featured duets with Willie Nelson, Ray Stevens, Steve Wariner, and Lorrie Morgan. Her recording "We're Still Hangin' In There Ain't We Jessi"-featuring Jessi Colter and the late Jan Howard-was a testament to the enduring camaraderie and resilience of the women who helped shape country music.

Jeannie Seely's legacy is defined not only by her artistic accomplishments but by her unwavering dedication to preserving and progressing country music. Her wit, wisdom, and warmth made her a beloved figure both on stage and off. She was a mentor, a trailblazer, a truth-teller, and a tireless performer-appearing on the Grand Ole Opry stage over 5,000 times, more than almost any other artist in history.

She is survived by many close friends, family members, her beloved cat, Corrie and the countless peers and proteges she inspired throughout her six-decade career.. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene Ward, parents Leo and Irene Seely, and siblings Donald, Bernard, and Mary Lou.

Her presence will be deeply missed, but her voice and spirit will live on in the music and memories she leaves behind.

Friends and colleagues share their fond memories of the star:

"I am praying for Jeannie Seely. I believe that she's joined Jesus Christ, Gene Ward, Nora Lee Allen, Joe Bonsall, Rusty Golden, and all of our dear loved ones we've lost. She made a lasting impact on not only Nashville but the world. Her contribution to country music and the Grand Ole Opry will never be forgotten. Most don't know, but the last date I had with my beautiful wife was a double date with Jeannie Seely and Gene Ward. My heart is breaking right now." - Duane Allen / The Oak Ridge Boys

"We just lost one of the greatest singer/songwriter/entertainers of her generation. My beloved big sister, Jeannie Seely, has crossed over the river Jordan to be with Jesus. She will be in pain no longer. She was one of Sheila and my best friends and you could never hope to meet a better human being. She held the record for the all-time number of Grand Ole Opry appearances. She was a friend to everyone and had a razor sharp wit. The Opry won't be the same without her. I'll miss her terribly. No one will ever fill her shoes. Heaven is a better place with her there. Rest in peace sweet angel." - T. Graham Brown

"My heart is broken. Broken! My friendship with Jeannie Seely started 49 years ago at the Opry, but more than a friend, Jeannie was my champion. When I left the Opry several years ago, we toured the country, where she made me her equal--trading stories and songs and entertaining the crowds together. She was the best entertainer I've ever had the honor to know. It doesn't seem possible to know a world without Seely in it...and as good as the Opry show is, the Opry spotlight will never shine as brightly, without Jeannie in the center circle. Jeannie Seely was an old friend, and like the song says, "You Can't Make Old Friends"...you earn them. I love you, Jeannie. I always will. Thank you for believing in me...and teaching me how to believe in myself." - Tim Atwood ('Atwood' as Jeannie would call him)

"Jeannie Seely was a bright light in country music and certainly within the Grand Ole Opry. Always a kind word and a welcoming smile, I was fortunate to share the stage with her when she introduced me at the Opry. Her energy and passion for country music will be missed." - John Berry

"I enjoyed working many shows recently over the years with Jeannie, and have respected her strength, her talent and outlook on life, a special lady who will be missed." - Janie Fricke

"So sad to hear of the passing of my friend Jeannie Seely. Jeannie was one of the greatest women of country music in an era when people began to discover that country was America's music. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family." - Lee Greenwood

"She was truly the sweetest and most precious friend I ever had. If ever I had a problem, all I had to do was call Jeannie, and she was there. When I released my book, she called me to do her radio show. She was like a sister and will definitely miss her. I love you, Jeannie!" - Nancy Jones

"Jeannie Seely has been a friend for as long as I can remember. We have done so many shows together that I have lost count. She was always one for a good story, a good joke, and an even better song. This is one that will be hard to get over, as there's no getting over the loss of Jeannie Seely. Prayers for her family, friends, fans, and country music." - Moe Bandy

"It's very hard to find the words. I loved Jeannie, she was always so authentically herself, unfailingly kind and funny as hell. We will all miss her. Leslie, my Mgr. says 'this one hurts!!!'" - Lacy J. Dalton

"To say I'm deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Jeannie Seely is an understatement. The industry has not only lost one of its greatest entertainers and songwriters, but one of its funniest talents ever. The memories that we made through the years, whether it was on concert stages, cruise ships, award shows, or just visiting on the back porch of her home, will carry me through my life until we meet again. Go rest high on that mountain, sweet friend, for your work here is done." - T.G. Sheppard

"Jeannie Seely was one of the few of us left from the golden years. She's been a friend for a long time, and I cherish my time with her. Praying for her friends and fans around the world. She truly made her mark on our industry." - Margie Singleton

"Jeannie Seely was one of the funniest ladies in our industry. She was quick-witted, fast on her feet, and never one to hold back, not to mention one of the best stylists to take the stage. Fly high, Seely. I love you!" - Johnny Lee

"Jeannie Seely has been the epitome of an entertainer in every sense of the word.

Always willing to share a kind word of wisdom for a young artist eager to succeed, I always felt that she was in my corner. I'll miss her wit and sense of humor and certainly her mountain of personality when she walked through the door at the Opry... or any door for that matter. Rest easy, Miss Jeannie." - Kody Norris of The Kody Norris Show

"I have been friends with and worked with Jeannie Seely for years. Whether it was at the Grand Ole Opry or the Grand Ladies shows in Branson, it was always a thrill to spend time with her. She was like a sister, and I could tell her anything. We went through the school of hard knocks. My heart hurts and I miss my friend already." - Leona Williams

"Jeannie's talent as a singer, songwriter, and entertainer was undeniable. But one of the greatest things she left us with was her mentorship and belief in up-and-coming artists in this business. She was always there with encouragement and advice to those who were just starting out. You couldn't find a better cheerleader. She was the consummate professional throughout her career. As a friend, she was a caring, solid rock that you could depend on. I will miss her terribly. As will all who knew and loved her. Seely, thank you for it all." - Dallas Wayne

"The lasting impact Jeannie Seely has left on each and every one of us in the music industry will never be forgotten or duplicated. She was a pioneer in every shape of the word. She will be missed like no other." - Sammy Sadler

"I'm overwhelmed with the emotions I have about Jeannie's fabulous life and her incredibly sad passing. She was so many things to me. A friend, a mother, a sister, an encourager, a helper in need and always good for a laugh. Not only was she one of the most poignant thinker/writers, she had one of the most compassionate hearts I've ever known. In my darkest hour going through breast cancer, over twenty years ago, she helped connect the dots to make sure my bills were covered through the Opry Trust Fund and MusiCares, so I could focus on just healing... and for that I will always be grateful. Jeannie has shattered so many glass ceilings for all of us women in country music but her passing has truly shattered our hearts. May you rest in our Father's arms till we meet again sweet friend." - Kelly Lang

"Words can't begin to describe how I feel about the loss of Jeannie Seely... She lit up a room as soon as she walked in. I got the chance to meet her for the first time at "The Troubadour Nashville" in Nashville, TN, and she was so kind and full of life. She truly made a mark on this Earth, and the world will never be the same. Fly high, Jeannie, you will truly be missed." - Makenzie Phipps

""I'm heartbroken to hear of Jeannie Seely' passing. Her presence and legacy in country music were undeniable. My heart is with her loved ones, especially a dear friend of mine who shared such a deep bond of friendship with her. Rest easy, Jeannie."

" - Trey Calloway

"No one had a voice like Jeannie Seely and no one ever will. This is a sad time for country music. Prayers for her family." - Ian Flanigan

"Jeannie Seely was a champion for every one of us in Nashville. I first met her when I was fourteen, and then at many shows working with Jack Greene. She never treated me as a dumb kid, but as someone who was trying to figure things out. Then years later, she watched my career from the side and was always there for advice, a shoulder, and a laugh. She was always there for us all, from the musicians, the stagehands, the backstage crew, the songwriters, the venue owners, and yes, the crazy publicists. And she was friends with us all.....as she had watched us all from the beginning. This is a hard loss. You've earned your wings, Lady, and a glass of wine. Job well done." - Scott Sexton / 2911 Media

A memorial service will be announced soon. Saturday night's Grand Ole Opry (8/2) will be dedicated in her honor.

