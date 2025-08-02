Guns N' Roses' Dizzy F'n Reed Reveals New Song 'Earn It 2 Burn It'

(OMG) Longtime Guns N' Roses member Dizzy F'n Reed has just dropped his brand-new single, "Earn It 2 Burn It," via 50q records. The track is the third single off his upcoming full length solo album Rock 'N' Roll Chose Me, which will see its physical vinyl release on August 22, 2025, with the digital full-length album release following on September 5, 2025.

Dizzy shares, "The song is about working our asses off and never actually seeing any money at all. And starting off our lives with incomprehensible debt from the cost of our education to do something else altogether while being pummeled with information about what we should like, want and need. The music was born from my love of metal and my hero John Lord. Thank you Johnny Kelly, Mike Duda and Jason for making it like it needed to be."

Dizzy Reed and Pittsburgh based 50q records are proud to present his second solo album Rock 'N' Roll Chose Me, a personal and socially reflective 10-song album exploring themes of letting go, mental health struggles, the American Dream, and the unifying power of music, all viewed through a lens of perseverance, connection, and the human cost of chasing meaning in a divided society.

Written and produced by Dizzy Reed, the album is a gritty, emotionally charged journey. It was produced by Jason Achilles Mezilis, mixed by Evan Rodaniche and mastered by Gentry Studer.

Dizzy Reed continues to balance his legacy as a rock icon with his ever-evolving role as a songwriter, storyteller, and solo artist.

For fans of hard rock with heart and authenticity, Rock 'N' Roll Chose Me is the next chapter in Dizzy Reed's musical journey.

