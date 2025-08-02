.

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy F'n Reed Reveals New Song 'Earn It 2 Burn It'

08-02-2025
Guns N' Roses' Dizzy F'n Reed Reveals New Song 'Earn It 2 Burn It'

(OMG) Longtime Guns N' Roses member Dizzy F'n Reed has just dropped his brand-new single, "Earn It 2 Burn It," via 50q records. The track is the third single off his upcoming full length solo album Rock 'N' Roll Chose Me, which will see its physical vinyl release on August 22, 2025, with the digital full-length album release following on September 5, 2025.

Dizzy shares, "The song is about working our asses off and never actually seeing any money at all. And starting off our lives with incomprehensible debt from the cost of our education to do something else altogether while being pummeled with information about what we should like, want and need. The music was born from my love of metal and my hero John Lord. Thank you Johnny Kelly, Mike Duda and Jason for making it like it needed to be."

Dizzy Reed and Pittsburgh based 50q records are proud to present his second solo album Rock 'N' Roll Chose Me, a personal and socially reflective 10-song album exploring themes of letting go, mental health struggles, the American Dream, and the unifying power of music, all viewed through a lens of perseverance, connection, and the human cost of chasing meaning in a divided society.

Written and produced by Dizzy Reed, the album is a gritty, emotionally charged journey. It was produced by Jason Achilles Mezilis, mixed by Evan Rodaniche and mastered by Gentry Studer.

Dizzy Reed continues to balance his legacy as a rock icon with his ever-evolving role as a songwriter, storyteller, and solo artist.

For fans of hard rock with heart and authenticity, Rock 'N' Roll Chose Me is the next chapter in Dizzy Reed's musical journey.

Related Stories
Guns N' Roses' Dizzy F'n Reed Reveals New Song 'Earn It 2 Burn It'

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Streaming New Song 'Falling Down 2gether'

GNR, Korn Stars Fuel Agents Of Your Demise's Sick Existence

Guns N' Roses Star Shares Solo Single

News > Dizzy Reed

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Stevie Nicks Halts Tour Due To Injury- Dave Edmunds Suffered Major Cardiac Arrest- Hear Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' From Las Vegas Residency- more

Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Get Credit He Deserved Says Gene Simmons- Creed's Scott Stapp Surprises Fans With 'Deadman's Trigger: A Short Film'- more

Day In Country

Grand Ole Opry Legend Jeannie Seely Dead At 85- Randy Travis Delivers 'Now Playing Vinyl'- Watch Tim McGraw's 'King Rodeo' Video- Russell Dickerson- more

-
Day In Pop

Demi Lovato Shares Video For New Dance-Pop Single 'Fast'- Juvenile Delivers 'Hot Boy Summer' Video- Adam Lambert And Andrew Lloyd Webber- more

Reviews

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report

Video Premiere: Dustin Spears' 'Margarita Down'

Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix

Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago

Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged

Latest News

Elvis Presley's 'Sunset Boulevard' Rarities Released In New 89-Track Box Set

Goo Goo Dolls Preview 'Summer Anthem' EP With 'Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes)'

Stevie Nicks Halts Tour Due To Injury

Dave Edmunds Suffered Major Cardiac Arrest

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy F'n Reed Reveals New Song 'Earn It 2 Burn It'

Neck Deep Expand Debut Album For Deluxe Reissue

Godsmack Frontman Sully Erna Announces Inaugural Smack This! Scramble

Return to Dust Deliver 'Speak Like The Dead' EP