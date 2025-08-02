Halsey To Celebrate Badlands 10 Year Anniversary With Special Releases

(UMe) Diamond-certified and GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Halsey celebrates the 10th anniversary of her TRIPLE PLATINUM full-length debut album, BADLANDS, with the release of a very special new BADLANDS DECADE EDITION, BADLANDS: LIVE FROM WEBSTER HALL and BADLANDS: ANTHOLOGY vinyl out August 29, 2025, via UMe/Astralwerks/Capitol Records.

The anniversary arrives on the heels of Halsey wrapping her "FOR MY LAST TRICK," tour, which was the best selling tour of her career, with Variety branding the tour as "one of the most ambitious pop tours of the year." On the 10 year anniversary, Halsey shared, "I can't believe it's been 10 years. So much has happened in the last decade, but BADLANDS remains the most exciting musical journey of my life. I have so many unbelievable things planned for this month to celebrate the album that changed my life and introduced me to the fans I'll love forever. This is just the beginning."

When BADLANDS was first released on August 28, 2015, it catapulted Halsey into music history. Since its release the album has sold over 3 Million albums-adjusted in the US, and has accumulated over 9 Billion on-demand streams worldwide. It is one of the only albums in music history to have every song, RIAA certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum. As well as multiple certifications in other countries including the UK, and Australia.

Upon its debut, the album was met with critical acclaim. ROLLING STONE, heralded Halsey as "your new favorite pop star", with ABC claiming the album as "one of the most striking albums", and BILLBOARD called it the "the start of the journey."

BADLANDS: ANTHOLOGY (TRIPLE DISC VINYL) celebrates the original album with the addition of orchestral versions, never-before-heard demos, official remixes, and rarities. Through the new album, Halsey shares her complete origin story in the process.

Additionally, available for the first time physically, BADLANDS - Live From Webster Hall has been pressed as a 2LP on color vinyl and will also be released on August 29. BADLANDS - Live From Webster Hall was the first live album Halsey released and is from her 2019 performance at Webster Hall.

