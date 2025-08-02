Hear Kayley Green's New Single 'Dollars'

(Sony Music Nashville) On the heels of MusicRow Magazine declaring "this gal's got something goin' on," Kayley Green today releases an emotional new track, "Dollars." Written by Green alongside Emily Weisband and Jonathan Smith, the track embodies the challenge many artists face to chase their dreams while not missing out on priceless moments with the ones that matter most.

Green reflected on the inspiration behind the track, sharing, " 'Dollars' is one of the most meaningful songs I've ever written. Like many artists, I have big dreams and big goals - but no matter how far I go, I never want to lose sight of what really matters. At the end of the day, it all comes back to family."

In addition to "Dollars," Green released upbeat track "You'd Still Be Drunk" earlier this summer, earning praise that "the song has an upbeat, throwback vibe soaked in girl power and attitude that further reinforces Green's strong vocals," (Billboard).

Born and raised in Florence, South Carolina, Sony Music Nashville's Kayley Green had her heart set on a career in music from a young age. With iconic female vocalists like Martina McBride and Faith Hill filling up the soundtrack of her childhood, Green got her start singing in church. She continued singing in her teenage years, later cutting her teeth with a weekly gig at a local restaurant and bar while in high school. Eventually moving to Nashville to attend Belmont University, Green started playing regularly on Nashville's lower Broadway, further honing her craft as an entertainer.

Related Stories

Kayley Green Explores Range Of Breakup Emotions With 'Broken Heart'

Kayley Green Reveals 'This Little Love Of Mine'

Hear Kayley Green's New Song 'Catching Up'

Kayley Green Inks With Sony Music Nashville and Delivers First Single

News > Kayley Green