Joe Walsh Reveals VetsAid 2025 Details

(BDM) Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, multi-GRAMMY Award winning musician and Kennedy Center Honor recipient and VetsAid, his national 501(c)3 non-profit veterans organization, announce the lineup and on-sale date for their ninth annual festival offering.

VetsAid 2025 will feature full sets from Vince Gill, Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen and a super-set from Joe Walsh with Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and Nathaniel Rateliff and more special guests. The show will take place at 6:00pm on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the INTRUST Bank Arena in downtown Wichita.

"It's been a long-term goal of mine since we began VetsAid nearly ten years ago to bring it all home to my native Wichita to serve Kansan veterans and their families," Walsh explains. "It's where my parents were both born and are buried, where I was born and where I will always feel a deep connection and sense of heritage and responsibility. It is with great pride and gratitude that our traveling circus of love and community will make a stop in Wichita in 2025 and that I can share the experience with my dear friends who also happen to be some of the greatest American musicians I know: my fellow Eagle Vince Gill, the barnstorming Ryan Bingham, the powerhouse Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks - who also shares family roots in Wichita and the magnificent Nathaniel Rateliff who will make this year's show not just a show but a revival. Wichita is the place to be this November 15th!"

Now in its ninth year, VetsAid hosted its inaugural show on September 20, 2017 with a concert at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, VA featuring performances by Walsh, Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban and Gary Clark Jr. In 2018, VetsAid traveled to Tacoma, WA with a sell-out event featuring Walsh, Don Henley, James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, Haim and special guest Ringo Starr. In 2019, Houston, TX welcomed VetsAid for a blockbuster show with Walsh, ZZ Top, The Doobie Brothers, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow and Brad Paisley. The pandemic moved the festival online in 2020 and 2021 with intimate performances from Eddie Vedder, James Hetfield, Gwen Stefani and nearly 40 other artists from across the United States as well as the debut of new music from Walsh in his studio available via livestream. VetsAid 2022 was an instant sell-out all-Ohio affair with blistering sets from a newly reunited James Gang, NIN, The Black Keys and The Breeders with special guest Dave Grohl in Columbus, OH. 2023 brought VetsAid to San Diego with legendary sets by Jeff Lynne's ELO, The War of Drugs, The Flaming Lips and Lucius. While VetsAid 2024 was unfortunately cancelled due to extraordinary circumstances, VetsAid 2025 is back and better than ever recommitted to curating an exclusive once-in-a-lifetime festival lineup in a different American city each year with a large veteran and military population.

Tickets will be available and on-sale to the public on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 10am Central time at www.selectaseat.com and be priced all-in starting at $50.

As every year, all net proceeds from the concert will go directly to the veterans' services charities selected through a vetting process coordinated in tandem with the Combined Arms Institute. To date, VetsAid has disbursed more than $4,000,000 in grants. In 2025, VetsAid plans to disburse grants exclusively to organizations based in Kansas or with operations on the ground in Kansas; grant applications are open now via the VetsAid website (www.vetsaid.org/grants).

Veterans and their wellbeing have always been important to Walsh, a Gold Star son himself. His father was a flight instructor for the first US operational jet powered aircraft, the Lockheed F-80 Shooting Star, and died while stationed and on active duty on Okinawa when Walsh was 20 months old.

Walsh aims to use this platform to raise funds and awareness for the still urgent and significant needs of our returning soldiers and their families. Through the establishment of VetsAid and this annual benefit concert, he aims to give back to those who have given so much in sacrifice for this country.

