Juvenile Delivers 'Hot Boy Summer' Video

(MAC Media) In 2019, Megan Thee Stallion proclaimed the summer was her's with "Hot Girl Summer." Now, almost six years to date, Juvenile, the iconic New Orleans rapper and Cash Money Records legend, returns and proclaims the summer of 2025 will be a "Hot Boy Summer."

With "Hot Boy Summer," Juvie delivers a bounce-fueled anthem just in time for the hottest stretch of the year, paying tribute to his legacy while also ushering in a new era.

Best known for his groundbreaking work with Cash Money Records as part of the original Hot Boys, Juvenile first made waves with the platinum-certified 400 Degreez in 1998, featuring classics like "Ha" and the timeless "Back That Azz Up." Over the decades, he's remained one of hip-hop's most distinctive voices, blending street wisdom with club-ready anthems; which was further validated by his celebrated NPR Tiny Desk Performance.

The release of "Hot Boy Summer" marks the start of a major new chapter for Juvie, who's currently on the road with Cash Money Records' 30th Anniversary Tour, performing alongside fellow legends Birdman, B.G., and Mannie Fresh. Shot in the heart of New Orleans, the "Hot Boy Summer" video captures everything fans love about Juvenile's signature sound and aesthetic-vibrant streets, high-energy performance, and that unmistakable bounce. Whether you're a day-one fan or new to the movement, the new single and video are a reminder that Juvenile still runs summer.

"Hot Boy Summer" is the ultimate party anthem!" Juvenile proclaims. "B.G., Jacquees, and I had a great time making the record and the video."

"Hot Boy Summer" arrives ahead of Juvenile's highly anticipated new album Boiling Point, which will be released this fall. Boiling Point will feature appearances and production from Mannie Fresh, Jacquees, Trombone Shorty, Dee-1, London On Da Beat, B.G., Young Juvie, D-Rock, and more special guests that will be unveiled in due time.

Juvie's back, and with "Hot Boy Summer," he's turning up the heat-and setting the tone for what's next!

Related Stories

Juvenile Baby Delivers 'Silly Rabbit' Video

News > Juvenile