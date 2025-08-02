.

Michael Schenker Group Announces New Studio Album 'Don't Sell Your Soul'

08-02-2025
(ASPR) What was already a standout moment of this year's Wacken Open Air, the world's largest metal festival, turned into something even bigger when Michael Schenker pulled a surprise no one saw coming.

After delivering a fierce My Years With UFO set to tens of thousands of attendees on Thursday night, the architect of hard rock used the world's loudest stage to announce that a brand new Michael Schenker Group studio album, titled Don't Sell Your Soul, will be released on October 3 via earMUSIC.

To mark the occasion, Schenker and his band closed the show with a world-exclusive live premiere of the new album's title track - a powerful encore that took the Wacken crowd by surprise and was met with instant enthusiasm on the muddy festival fields.

Earlier in the set, the Wacken faithful had already been treated to a once-in-a-lifetime moment: Slash walked on stage as a surprise guest, joining Schenker on the UFO classic "Mother Mary." Two of rock's most iconic guitarists side by side - a scene few will forget.

Don't Sell Your Soul is the latest studio album by the Michael Schenker Group and the second part of an album trilogy that began with 2024's My Years With UFO.

The album was produced by Michael Schenker and Michael Voss, and recorded with Schenker's longtime allies: Bodo Schopf (drums), Barend Courbois (bass), and Steve Mann (guitar, keys). On vocals: the impeccable Erik Gronwall - undoubtedly one of the finest rock voices of his generation. Guest appearances on vocals by Robin McAuley, Dimitri "Lia" Liapakis, and Michael Voss round out the cast.

Don't Sell Your Soul will be available on CD, LP, and limited transparent red vinyl.

DON'T SELL YOUR SOUL TRACK LISTING:
CD:
"Don't Sell Your Soul"
"Danger Zone"
"Eye of the Storm"
"Janey the Fox"
"Can't Stand Waiting"
"Sign of the Times"
"The Chosen"
"It's You"
"Sixstring Shotgun"
"Flesh & Bone"
"Surrender"

LP:
SIDE A:
"Don't Sell Your Soul"
"Danger Zone"
"Eye of the Storm"
"Janey the Fox"
"Can't Stand Waiting"

SIDE B:
"Sign of the Times"
"The Chosen"
"It's You"
"Sixstring Shotgun"
"Flesh & Bone"
"Surrender"

