Neck Deep Expand Debut Album For Deluxe Reissue

(BPM) UK pop punk legends Neck Deep announced the deluxe version of their acclaimed self-titled record will be released September 12th via Hopeless Records. The deluxe album will feature four additional tracks with brand new artwork. This will include two live performances and it's the first-time fan favorites "STFU" and "You Should See Me Now" will be available on vinyl.
The band's self-titled album came out last year and it encompasses everything Neck Deep have excelled at across their career, enhanced and dialed to eleven. From the bouncing bombast of "Dumbstruck, Dumbf**k" and the ripping intensity of "Sort Yourself Out," to the poetic introspection of "They May Not Mean To (But They Do)," Neck Deep is an album that boasts a song for almost any occasion. The album has received accolades and support from NPR, Rolling Stone, Grammy.com, Alternative Press, The Noise, New Noise Magazine, SPIN, and other notable outlets.
In the little over a decade since Neck Deep formed in the Barlow brothers' spare room in Wrexham, Wales, a lot has changed. From the scrappy, naively hopeful beginnings that define the starting of so many teenage bands, the pop-punks have gone on to be one of British Rock music's most successful global exports in recent memory: top 5 records in both the US and UK, global touring, viral hits and over a billion streams just some of the fruits of ten years spent mastering their craft.
This news follows their recent fall tour announcement with The Story So Far. They will be visiting major cities across the U.S. including Chicago, Brooklyn, Denver, Orlando, and more. Other openers on this tour include Origami Angel, and Pain Of Truth.
Neck Deep (The Dumbf*** Edition) Tracklist:
Dumbstruck Dumbf**k
Sort Yourself Out
This Is All My Fault
We Need More Bricks
Heartbreak Of The Century
Go Outside!
Take Me With You
They May Not Mean To (But They Do)
It Won't Be Like This Forever
Moody Weirdo
You Should See Me Now
STFU
Dumbstruck Dumbf**k (Live In Barcelona)
Take Me With You (Live In Barcelona)
Watch Neck Deep's 'You Should See Me Now' Visualizer
Watch Neck Deep's 'Sort Yourself Out' Video
Neck Deep Announce U.S. Headline Tour
Neck Deep Announce New Album With 'It Won't Be Like This Forever' Video
