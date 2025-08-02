New Prime Country with Scotty McCreery Episode Premieres Today

(TPR) The second episode of "Prime Country with Scotty McCreery" will debut on Saturday, August 2 at 3:00 PM ET and air a total of 10 times this month, as McCreery continues to spotlight his favorite musical era, '80s and '90s country, by handpicking each song and sharing how that artist influenced him or revealing behind-the-scenes stories.
Each episode will also feature a live performance from an artist on the Grand Ole Opry that was recorded on that legendary stage in the '80s or '90s. New episodes will continue to debut on the first Saturday of every month.
Tune-In:
Saturday, August 2nd at 3:00pm ET - Premiere
Sunday, August 3rd at 9:00pm ET
Monday, August 4th at 12:00pm ET
Friday, August 8th at 10:00pm ET
Tuesday, August 12th at 12:00am & 5:00pm ET
Thursday, August 14th at 4:00pm ET
Wednesday, August 20th at 3:00am ET
Saturday, August 23rd at 10:00am ET
Sunday, August 24th at 11:00am ET
McCreery recently released his latest EP, Scooter & Friends, as the perfect soundtrack to summer. The EP spotlights the massive hit, "Bottle Rockets" featuring Hootie & The Blowfish, the fastest rising single of McCreery's career (currently Top Ten on both Billboard and Mediabase country airplay charts). The EP also includes songs with Lee Brice and one of his musical heroes, R&B icon Charlie Wilson.
Fans can see McCreery out on the road across the country this summer. He will also headline the Country Night Gstaad Festival in Gstaad, Switzerland on September 12-13, and will be co-headlining the "Two for the Road Tour" with fellow Country star, Dustin Lynch. The "Two for the Road Tour" kicks-off this November
