Ninety Two Degrees Pay Tribute To Ozzy with New 'Masters Only Know'

(MDPR) Industrial hard rock trailblazers Ninety Two Degrees return with their emotionally charged and sonically explosive new single, "Masters Only Know," releasing worldwide on August 17th, 2025 via Alchemy Now .

This deeply personal anthem doubles as a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Ozzy Osbourne , who the band honors as one of the few true masters to ever walk the Earth. Fueled by heavy riffs, soaring melodies, and dynamic lyrical storytelling, "Masters Only Know" delivers a sound that is equally nostalgic and forward-thinking-channeling the spirit of classic icons like Ozzy, Iron Maiden, and Dio-era Black Sabbath , while incorporating the dark industrial pulse and modern edge that define Ninety Two Degrees.

"There are only a few real masters in this world. Most who profess to be are an illusion at best," shares vocalist and founder Mike Puskas . "The recent passing of Ozzy Osbourne left me with profound hurt and grief. His music, his humor, and his gratitude to those who had less were inspiring. This track is our way of saying thank you-to the immortal Prince of Darkness."

"Masters Only Know" is more than a song; it's a spiritual homage to a man who transcended darkness to embody light and love through his lyrics and presence. The official video reflects this duality, offering powerful imagery that pays respect to Ozzy's larger-than-life influence, while firmly asserting Ninety Two Degrees as a force of their own.

