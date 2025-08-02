Randy Travis Delivers 'Now Playing Vinyl'

(117) Warner Music Nashville and Rhino Records, in partnership with Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis, have officially released NOW PLAYING - Randy Travis, a brand-new vinyl collection featuring ten of the iconic artist's most enduring and beloved tracks. The album is now available wherever vinyl is sold, with online orders here .
The collection honors the timeless legacy of Randy Travis with a hand-selected tracklist that spans the depth of his groundbreaking career. From emotionally resonant ballads like "I Told You So" to honky-tonk staples such as "Diggin' Up Bones," the release captures the heart and soul of an artist whose voice helped shape the sound of modern country music.
This release joins Rhino's growing Now Playing series - an ongoing vinyl collection celebrating legendary Warner Music artists with essential tracks, curated and pressed on high-quality vinyl at an affordable price point.
The release of NOW PLAYING - Randy Travis also coincides with the 2025 leg of the "More Life Tour", a heartfelt celebration of Randy's music. The tour features guest vocalist James Dupre, members of Travis' original band, and Randy and his wife Mary Travis live onstage throughout the performance - creating an unforgettable, interactive tribute to one of country music's most cherished figures. Tickets are available now at RandyTravis.com.
NOW PLAYING - Randy Travis Track Listing:
Side 1:
1. "If I Didn't Have You"
2. "Forever and Ever, Amen"
3. "1982"
4. "Where That Came From"
5. "Diggin' Up Bones"
Side 2:
1. "Deeper Than The Holler"
2. "I Told You So"
3. "Better Class of Losers"
4. "On the Other Hand"
5. "Whisper My Name"
