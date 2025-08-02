Return to Dust Deliver 'Speak Like The Dead' EP

(Republic) Tipped as 2025's rock-band-to-watch, Return to Dust have released their new project Speak Like The Dead via Lava/Republic - listen to the new EP and order the 'iridescent smoke' vinyl here.

The band-Matty Bielawski [guitar, vocals], Graham Stanush [bass, vocals], Sebastian Gonzalez [guitar], and London Hudson [drums]-recorded the project with frequent collaborator and producer Jim Kaufman out of his L.A. studio.

"This EP is the nuances and ironies we've noticed in the world, the tragedies we've felt and cried over, and the excitement for the gift that is life. This EP is yours, Speak Like the Dead is out now." - Return to Dust

In addition to standout track "Bored" that is currently climbing the ranks at active rock radio and previously released infectious single "Shine," the EP features new songs "Downfall," "Disarray," "Summer Rain," and "Abyss." "Downfall" is accompanied by an official music video.

2024 saw the band unveil their independent self-titled full-length debut, Return To Dust, including standout single "Belly Up" which rose through the Active Rock chart and was praised by Distorted Sound as "a grungy, punky thrill ride," while Revolver applauded the group's "Alice In Chains-inspired form of modern-day grunge."

Just this year, Return to Dust toured alongside Billy Corgan and The Machines of God, Pop Evil, and Dorothy. . In August they will tour alongside Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace with festival performances at Louder Than Life, Aftershock and more. Find all tour information HERE and see below for full tour routing.

RETURN TO DUST ON TOUR

Supporting Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace

Aug 29 - Thunder Ridge Nature's Arena - Ridgedale, MO

* Aug 30 - Rocklahoma Festival - Pryor, OK

Sept 1 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

Sept 3 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

Sept 6 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

Sept 8 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA

Sept 10 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

Sept 11 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

Sept 13 - The Pavilion - Scranton, PA

Sept 14 - BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH

Sept 17 - Darien Lake Amphitheater - Darien Center, NY

Sept 19 - Eagle Soaring Casino - Mt Pleasant, MI

*Sept 20 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

Sept 23 - Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA

Sept 25 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Greenwood Village, CO

Sept 27 - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre - West Valley City, UT

Sept 30 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

Oct 1 - Cascades Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA

Oct 3 - Save Mart Center - Fresno, CA

Oct 4 - Nugget Event Center - Sparks, NV

*Oct 5 - Aftershock - Sacramento, CA

Oct 6 - Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Oct 8 - Desert Diamond Arena - Glendale, AZ

Oct 10 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

