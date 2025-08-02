Rising 13-Year-Old Country Prodigy Josie Sal Streams 'Redneck Weekend'

(2911) Country music's rising powerhouse, 13-year-old Josie Sal, is making waves once again with the release of her brand-new single, "Redneck Weekend," out today and premiered exclusively by The Country Note. With her signature sass and undeniable charm, Josie delivers a feel-good anthem that captures the wild, carefree spirit of small-town weekends, proving once again that she's a force to be reckoned with in country music.
Never one to slow down, Josie is also excited to debut the official "Redneck Weekend" music video, which premiered today on American Country Network. The video features the young star front and center-living her dream, breaking a few rules, and having the time of her life, all with a fearless sense of fun that's quickly becoming her trademark.
Sal was recently named runner-up in American Songwriter's 'Sounds Like Summer' campaign, earning national attention as one of the most promising young voices in today's country music scene. You can read more about her feature HERE. She is also excited to be opening for Justin Moore and Mitchell Tenpenny on Friday, August 8th at Horseshoe Amphitheatre at No Offseason Sports in Russellton, Pennsylvania.
Josie's previous single "Fake Friends" was produced by industry veteran Noah Henson (Kane Brown, Brantley Gilbert), and highlights Josie's fearless spirit and signature blend of country roots with a modern edge. An anthem of confidence and resilience, "Fake Friends" speaks to seeing people's true colors-whether good or bad. Too often, those closest to you aren't always the ones truly cheering you on. With her bold lyrics and undeniable talent, Josie proves that age is just a number-she's a force to be reckoned with.
Josie Sal's Tour Schedule:
AUG 08 - New Horseshoe Amphitheatre at No Offseason Sports / Russellton, Pa. (with Mitchell Tenpenny & Justin Moore)
SEP 05 - City Winery Nashville / Nashville, Tenn.
SEP 20 - Pennsylvania Bavarian Oktoberfest / Canonsburg, Pa.
NOV 01 - Punta Gorda Air Show / Punta Gorda, Fla.
NOV 02 - Punta Gorda Air Show / Punta Gorda, Fla.
NOV 15 - Field Of Dreamz Crossroads Festival / Port Charlotte, Fla. (with Gavin Adcock)
DEC 05 - Punta Gorda Tree Lighting / Punta Gorda, Fla.
13-Year-Old Country Star Josie Sal Releases 'Fake Friends'
13-year-old Country Star Josie Sal Shares Her 'Two Cents'
12-Year-Old Josie Sal Delivers 'Country Gold'
