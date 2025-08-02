.

Sophie Powers Reimages 'Jellyous' With Illit

08-02-2025
Sophie Powers Reimages 'Jellyous' With Illit

(Tallulah) Avant-garde pop provocateur Sophie Powers has joined forces with K-Pop breakout girl group ILLIT to reimagine their smash hit "jellyous," originally featured on ILLIT's mini-album bomb (June 2024). This vibrant new rendition fuses ILLIT's kinetic energy and dance-floor hooks with Sophie's candid, effortlessly cool vocals.

Since its debut, ILLIT's "jellyous" has become a fan favorite with its irresistible chorus and heartbeat rhythm earning millions of streams and viral dance-challenge videos across TikTok and Instagram. Now, Sophie Powers amplifies the track with her signature blend of playful edge and emotional honesty, turning up the intensity with every verse.

Sophie and ILLIT's creative kinship didn't start here. Sophie first publicly showed her admiration by posting a fan dance challenge for ILLIT's "Tick-Tack" and later joined their web series to cover "Magnetic." In turn, ILLIT rallied behind Sophie's recent single "move with me" with their own viral choreography. Their mutual support and shared love of genre-defying pop set the stage for this highly anticipated collaboration that will resonate with fans of both ILLIT and Sophie Powers.

"I'm so excited to share my collaboration with ILLIT," says Sophie Powers. "I watched the show they came from on Netflix and have loved seeing their journey from the very beginning. The girls are so talented and inspiring, and it's crazy to think I'm the same age as Yunah, Minju, and Moka. This song is so special to me, and I hope it reminds people to chase their dreams the way ILLIT has. I can't wait to see what the GLIT's and Powerpuffs think."

