Terrace Martin Launches Sounds Of Crenshaw Live Series

(TPA) Multi-GRAMMY nominated musician, producer, and sonic architect Terrace Martin is inviting fans deeper into his world with the launch of an intimate new live performance series for his latest album "Come As You Are" out now on Sounds of Crenshaw Live.

Hosted exclusively on the Sounds of Crenshaw YouTube channel, the self-produced series will roll out new live performances every week, reimagining standout tracks from Terrace's latest acclaimed album Come As You Are, his collaborative project with R&B powerhouse Kenyon Dixon.

The first installment - a soulful rendition of fan-favorite "See You Later" - drops TODAY, setting the tone for what promises to be a masterclass in live musicianship and raw storytelling.

The new live series hints at even more to come from Terrace Martin's creative universe, with a deluxe version of Come As You Are on the horizon - featuring brand-new music and surprise major collaborations that will expand the album's vision even further.

Fans can catch Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon performing these songs and more live when they take the stage together during the opening week of the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Los Angeles August 19th-20th - promising a can't-miss moment for jazz, R&B, and soul lovers alike.

Stay tuned each week as Terrace continues to bring Sounds of Crenshaw Live direct to fans, spotlighting the real essence of the music in its purest form - live, honest, and straight from South LA.

