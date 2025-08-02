Tommy Prine Share Reflective New Single 'Standing in the Middle'

(The GreenRoom) Rising singer-songwriter Tommy Prine unveils his latest single, "Standing in the Middle," a poignant reflection on gratitude, homesickness, and emotional presence, available to stream here. The track is the newest offering from his upcoming EP Love Circle, due out August 20.
Built on warm instrumentation and Tommy's signature lyrical honesty, "Standing in the Middle" finds peace in emotional duality-learning to welcome both the joy and the ache of being deeply connected to people and places. The song was born on the road during a stretch of homesickness, when a familiar routine brought unexpected clarity.
"'Standing in the Middle' is a song about being grateful about feeling all things, even the not-so-great things," says Prine. "I found myself feeling homesick on the road and watching the Olympics to take my mind off of it, and had a moment where I felt lucky to have something so special in my life that I miss it that much. Lucky like I just won the Gold Medal and I'm following suit with all other Olympic winners, taking a bite out of it!"
The single follows Prine's recent appearances at Newport Folk Festival, where attendees got a surprise performance at the sold-out Jane Pickens Theater to close out Friday night's festivities. Festival goers were once again greeted with a surprise appearance on Saturday, when Jesse Welles invited Prine to share the stage for a heartfelt rendition of "Angel From Montgomery," honoring his father's enduring legacy. The performance was a powerful and emotional highlight of the weekend.
"Standing in the Middle" captures Prine's growth not just as a songwriter, but as a human learning to stand still in the whirlwind of emotion, memory, and movement. The track follows the EP's previously released song, "Purple Paint," which offered fans a preview of Prine's most intimate and musically adventurous work to date.
Later this month, Prine will hit the road on a co-headlining tour with acclaimed songwriter and friend, John R. Miller, beginning August 9 in Grove City, PA at Big Rail Brewing. The run includes stops in Brooklyn (Littlefield, 8/16), Philadelphia (The Foundry at The Fillmore, 8/17), and Boston-area cities like Northampton and Somerville, offering fans a chance to experience Prine's deeply personal new music live.
