Alcatrazz Revisit 'Jet To Jet' For 'Prior Convictions'

(MBM) BraveWords Records releases the re-record of "Jet To Jet" by Alcatrazz. In advance of their forthcoming 2026 studio album, Alcatrazz reveal a new release to land just in time for their extensive November/December European tour.

Prior Convictions contains newly re-recorded versions of nine 1980s era Alcatrazz songs, all featuring new vocalist Giles Lavery. Plus two brand new band compositions "Transylvanian Requiem" and "Stand And Wait Your Turn".

These new versions of classic Alcatrazz tunes (plus the pair of new songs) continue the powerful hard hitting metal direction Alcatrazz have demonstrated since reactivating in 2020! This is now their forth release this decade, and the band show no signs of winding down any time soon!

"Shredlord" Joe Stump delivers hi-octane intensity with his neo-classical approach to the guitar...

While founding members Jimmy Waldo and Gary Shea continue the Alcatrazz musical legacy they started in 1983! Giles Lavery (Warlord/Jack Starr/Dragonsclaw) honors that same muscial legacy of these classic metal anthems and proves that he is indeed the right choice to take the band forward into their next Heavy Metal chapter!

