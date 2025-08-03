Allbrook Station Stream New Song 'Sharpshooter'

(OMG) Rising pop rock trailblazers Allbrook Station have officially released their bold new single, "Sharpshooter," available now on all streaming platforms via SAMSA/Create Music Group. The explosive track is from the band's highly anticipated album All We Have Is Pain, set for release in 2026.

"I wrote 'Sharpshooter' at a point where I was finally done romanticizing a relationship that had already done enough damage. There's that phase after a breakup where you start questioning everything-did I mess up, do they miss me, should I have fought harder? This song came after all that. It's when the fog clears and you realize, "Wait, no. I actually don't miss you anymore," shares Burke Louis.

He adds, "By the time I finished this song, I didn't care who they were with now or what version of themselves they were trying to be. It was like-cool, go be someone else's problem. I wasn't gonna reload, rewind, or relive any of it. 'Sharpshooter' is just me finally saying-you weren't worth my time then, you're certainly not worth my future now."

"Sharpshooter" showcases Allbrook Station's signature genre-blurring sound, blending pop sensibilities with high-octane rock energy and emotionally-charged lyricism. The track sets a fiery tone for what fans can expect from the band's upcoming full-length release.

