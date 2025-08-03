Brian Orlando's 'Rock 'N Soul Tarot' Arrives Next Week

(dmk) What happens when decades of rock radio stories collide with ancient Tarot wisdom? You get Rock 'N Soul Tarot, the groundbreaking debut book from longtime rock radio host, music historian, and second-generation psychic Brian Orlando. Equal parts memoir, intuitive guide, and Gen X musical time capsule, Rock 'N Soul Tarot brings a fresh, deeply personal perspective to tarot interpretation-anchored through the universal language of music. Rock 'N Soul Tarot will be released as paperback and eBook through Aurora Coriales Publishing on August 6 and available at barnesandnoble.com and amazon.com.

Using timeless songs, real backstage stories, and insights drawn from a 20-year career in rock and roll radio, Orlando redefines tarot for a new generation of seekers. With heartfelt candor and deep reverence for the cards, he connects each of the 78 tarot archetypes to the emotional pull of music-from heartbreak ballads to power anthems.

"If traditional Tarot books have left you confused by contradictory definitions, it's time to ditch the conflicting advice and develop your own understanding," says Orlando. Rock and Soul Tarot invites readers to throw out the rulebook and instead create personal, powerful meanings using the music that shaped them.

This isn't just another Tarot how-to-it's an invitation to explore the highs and lows of life through a soundtrack that spans classic rock, alternative, grunge, punk, and soul. Whether you're a longtime reader or just discovering tarot, this book will change how you interpret the cards-and yourself. Order it here (ad)

Related Stories

News > Brian Orlando