Bryson Tiller Release Part One Of Double Album This Coming Week

(align) GRAMMY-nominated artist Bryson Tiller has officially announced the release of The Vices, the first half of his upcoming double album Solace & The Vices. Dropping August 8 via Trapsoul/RCA Records, the project marks a fresh chapter in Tiller's ever-evolving sound, shaped by a dynamic production lineup including Charlie Heat, Teddy Walton, Hitmaka, and Gravez.

The Vices showcases Tiller's gritty, high-energy side. Known for blending sharp bars with melodic instinct, this project dives deeper into his rap roots, offering a confident and unapologetic look at the artist in motion. The album's sonic direction sets the tone for what promises to be one of Tiller's boldest creative moves yet.

Leaning into impulse and raw energy, the second installment, Solace, due later this year, will take a more introspective approach. Described by Tiller as "my own personal therapy session," Solace explores themes of reflection, growth, and emotional clarity.

The new music arrives leading up to a landmark moment for Tiller, as he celebrates the ten-year anniversary of his debut album T R A P S O U L in October. That 2015 release changed the R&B landscape and launched Tiller into superstardom, setting the stage for the dynamic artist he is today.

Adding to the excitement, Tiller recently joined Chris Brown on the new track "It Depends", released last week. Tiller is currently on the road with Brown as a special guest on the Breezy Bowl XX Stadium Tour, which runs through September with stops in major U.S. cities. The tour features performances in iconic venues like Fenway Park and Wrigley Field, with fellow guest Summer Walker also joining on select dates.

