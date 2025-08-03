Clinton Kane Shares New Single 'Fallen Leaves'

(Earshot) Platinum-certified singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Clinton Kane has unveiled his latest single, "Fallen Leaves," marking his second release since embarking on a fully independent path in 2025.

Hailed for his radical vulnerability and emotionally urgent songwriting, Kane has built a global audience in the millions with Platinum and Gold-certified hits like "I Guess I'm In Love" and "Chicken Tendies." Now, with "Fallen Leaves," he strips everything back to the core of his artistry-delivering a delicate, soul-baring track that feels both intimate and cinematic.

"Fallen Leaves" tells a story of longing, memory, and the messy truth of using love as a temporary escape from loneliness. "I wrote 'Fallen Leaves' at 20 because I was doing exactly that-keeping people around not because I cared about them, but because I hated my own company. It's messy, it's honest, and I think most people have been there at least once, even if they won't admit it," says Kane.

Produced entirely under his own creative direction, "Fallen Leaves" marks a new chapter for Kane-one defined by independence, authenticity, and total creative control.

"I'm getting back to the basics of who I am. For too long, I lost faith in myself. Now I'm reclaiming that. This song is part of that process," Kane shares.

Related Stories

Clinton Kane Releases 'Heart Beat For A Home' Video

News > Clinton Kane