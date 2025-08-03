d4vd Announces WITHERED DELUXE: MARCESCENCE With Hannah Bahng Collab

(Darkroom Records) d4vd announces WITHERED DELUXE: MARCESCENCE to be released later this summer on Darkroom Records / Interscope. The title is a natural progression from his debut album WITHERED. The floral theme and life-cycle of a rose continues, as MARCESCENCE refers to when trees and flowers still have their leaves and/or petals even though they're no longer alive. Additional details to follow.
Today, with the announcement, d4vd releases new single "L.O.V.E.U" featuring rising Australian indie singer-songwriter hannah bahng. Earlier this month, d4vd announced hannah bahng as support for his Australia headline show dates taking place later this year. Fans were thrilled by the announcement, encouraging their connection and friendship to flourish. Similarly to d4vd, hannah has cultivated a large group of dedicated fans, forging her own path in the indie-pop space.
"L.O.V.E.U" juxtaposes infectious, upbeat lyrics and melodies with d4vd's signature lo-fi, laidback production style. The song is the quintessential duet, with d4vd singing lead first and hannah blending masterfully on harmony, and then alternating as hannah sings the second verse solo. The track is endearing and full of passion, with d4vd pining, "You're like a four leaf clover, I made a wish on you" and hannah matching the energy during her verse with "I love the way you look at me, like I'm the flower to your bee." "L.O.V.E.U" is sincere and tender, filled with authentic dedications to a loved one that the pair's dedicated fanbases will be thrilled to receive. Directed by hannah herself, the music video evokes summer bliss as she and d4vd portray a couple playfully falling in love on the beach.
d4vd says of the collaboration: "hannah and I clicked pretty fast after meeting at a concert recently. She was super into how I make music on my phone, so I started something, sent it her way, and we just ran with it. We love it."
