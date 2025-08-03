DJ Premier and Roc Marciano Join Forces For The Coldest Profession

(Mac Media) The moment hip-hop fans have been eagerly anticipating is finally here, as two of hip-hop's most revered architects-DJ Premier and Roc Marciano-have joined forces to give the people what they want with the forthcoming collaborative project, The Coldest Profession, which will be released on 8.8.25.

A true icon, DJ Premier (who also just announced the "He's The Preemo I'm The Chemist" European Tour This Winter With The Alchemist) is one of the most influential and genre-pushing producers of all time. Roc Marciano, often credited with laying the foundation for the modern underground renaissance, is one of the most influential multi-hyphenates (rapper/producer) artists of the last decade.

The moment hip-hop fans have been eagerly anticipating is finally here; Preem and Marci have already offered up a teaser with The Coldest Profession's first single and video "Armani Section." The "Armani Section" video is high-end luxury music, and an amalgamation of how their collaborative union ended up coming to pass. Upon bumping into each other while they were both engaged in some retail therapy at Macy's in NYC, the collaborative spark was re-ignited and put back on the front burner. Roc Marciano described the collab as "gutter and expensive, and the visual for "Armani Section" exemplifies that. Shot on location in LA, Preem and Marci stroll down Rodeo Drive, cruise around in luxury vehicles, traverse graffiti-filled backstreets, and puff on expensive cigars while enjoying exotic views of the city.

Now, DJ Premier and Roc Marciano return with the project's second single, "Prayer Hands," which is now available at DSP's. "I praise the Lord and keep the faith." With "Prayer Hands," Premier offers a minimalist groove with his patented scratch chorus setting the stage, as Marci gets into slick talk mode and effortlessly darts from topic to topic as only he can.

"Roc always makes sure to never go in the direction of the expected types. He brags, without bragging. He shows off, without showing off" DJ Premier acknowledges with appreciation. "If that does not make sense, then you're not what we want in our league of pure style. That's the definition of "Prayer Hands." Explanations are not needed."

You may have heard of "The Oldest Profession," but Roc Marci and DJ Premier are indoctrinating you into The Coldest Profession.

Related Stories

Peggy Gou Shares 'D.A.N.C.E' From F1 The Album

Djerv Release '(We Don't) Hang No More' Video

News > DJ Premier