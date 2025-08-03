FattMack Delivers 'Untreated Trauma'

(PR) FattMack, the 19-year-old rising star from Mobile, Alabama, delivers his boldest body of work yet with the release of Untreated Trauma, out now via Great Day Records. The new project arrives on the heels of a standout year and further cements his voice as one of the most urgent and unfiltered in rap today. Stream it here
Across Untreated Trauma, FattMack leans fully into his signature style: raw, reflective, and razor-sharp. The project showcases his storytelling, emotional range, and ability to turn pain into power. He taps into the realities of coming up too fast, surviving too much, and making it through the chaos with honesty intact. The soundscape is dark and focused, matching the weight of the subject matter without losing momentum or edge.
The release follows his acclaimed April mixtape Here to Stay and a high-profile performance at Roots Picnic in June, where he rocked a packed crowd in Philadelphia. Tracks like "Fake Love" (feat. Raq Baby & BAK Jay), "Kai Cenat," and fan-favorite "Hit It" with Lil Tony have pushed his streaming numbers past 147 million overall. He's currently pulling in over 5 million streams per week and continues to grow his fanbase through consistent, no-holds-barred releases.
Untreated Trauma isn't just a project, it's a statement. It reflects where FattMack's been, what he's seen, and the mental toll of navigating fame and survival at the same time. It's a fearless follow-up to Here to Stay and an even deeper look into the mind of one of rap's most compelling young voices.
