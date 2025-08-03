Ghostface Killah Announces 'Supreme Clientele' Sequel With 'Rap Kingpin'

(Mac Media) After wrapping up The Final Chamber tour, and taking a victory lap with his Wu-Tang brethren, Mass Appeal is proud to announce the next installment of their monumental Legend Has It initiative, as hip-hop legend and Wu-Tang Clan icon Ghostface Killah is officially returning with the highly anticipated sequel to one of his undisputed classic solo albums, Supreme Clientele 2, which will be released on 8.22.25.

In addition to announcing Supreme Clientele 2, Ghostface has released the album's lead single, "Rap Kingpin," which is now available at all DSP's. "Rap Kingpin" immediately harkens you back to Ghost, hitting mics like Ted Koppel, inhaling breakbeats (the single flips both Eric B & Rakim's "My Melody" & Supreme Clientele's "Mighty Healthy)' and getting zany with snow bunnies in the Alps, and heaters with Cam'ron pink nozzles.

First released in 2000, Supreme Clientele is both timeless and enduring. At its core, it served as a window into Ghost's soul; wildly creative, a conduit of old and new. Ghost's stream-of-consciousness style became the quintessential definition of fresh, not only holding a privileged place in the history of hip-hop music but significantly influencing the subsequent generation of artists that followed.

Meticulously crafted over the last decade, Supreme Clientele 2 is both a homecoming and a new chapter for Tony Starks, as he picks up the legacy with a new, but familiar lens. Real Rap--No gimmicks--Just Ghost. Exactly the way fans would want! Supreme Clientele 2 features guest appearances from Nas, Raekwon, Method Man, GZA, Redman, Conway The Machine, Styles P, M.O.P. and Dave Chappelle.

Supreme Clientele 2 is a part of Mass Appeal's Legend Has It campaign, celebrating 7 iconic artists all releasing new music, including: Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Big L, De La Soul and Nas/DJ Premier.

"Supreme Clientele was a frame of mind and era in time. You could never duplicate that feeling, but you can tap back in" Ghostface asserts. "We dug in the files from years ago and pulled together a Clientele that is Supreme! Get ready, Supreme Clientele 2 is now."

There is no beginning or ending...Ghostface is forever.

Related Stories

News > Ghostface Killah