Ghostface Killah Announces 'Supreme Clientele' Sequel With 'Rap Kingpin'

(Mac Media) After wrapping up The Final Chamber tour, and taking a victory lap with his Wu-Tang brethren, Mass Appeal is proud to announce the next installment of their monumental Legend Has It initiative, as hip-hop legend and Wu-Tang Clan icon Ghostface Killah is officially returning with the highly anticipated sequel to one of his undisputed classic solo albums, Supreme Clientele 2, which will be released on 8.22.25.
In addition to announcing Supreme Clientele 2, Ghostface has released the album's lead single, "Rap Kingpin," which is now available at all DSP's. "Rap Kingpin" immediately harkens you back to Ghost, hitting mics like Ted Koppel, inhaling breakbeats (the single flips both Eric B & Rakim's "My Melody" & Supreme Clientele's "Mighty Healthy)' and getting zany with snow bunnies in the Alps, and heaters with Cam'ron pink nozzles.
First released in 2000, Supreme Clientele is both timeless and enduring. At its core, it served as a window into Ghost's soul; wildly creative, a conduit of old and new. Ghost's stream-of-consciousness style became the quintessential definition of fresh, not only holding a privileged place in the history of hip-hop music but significantly influencing the subsequent generation of artists that followed.
Meticulously crafted over the last decade, Supreme Clientele 2 is both a homecoming and a new chapter for Tony Starks, as he picks up the legacy with a new, but familiar lens. Real Rap--No gimmicks--Just Ghost. Exactly the way fans would want! Supreme Clientele 2 features guest appearances from Nas, Raekwon, Method Man, GZA, Redman, Conway The Machine, Styles P, M.O.P. and Dave Chappelle.
Supreme Clientele 2 is a part of Mass Appeal's Legend Has It campaign, celebrating 7 iconic artists all releasing new music, including: Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Big L, De La Soul and Nas/DJ Premier.
"Supreme Clientele was a frame of mind and era in time. You could never duplicate that feeling, but you can tap back in" Ghostface asserts. "We dug in the files from years ago and pulled together a Clientele that is Supreme! Get ready, Supreme Clientele 2 is now."
There is no beginning or ending...Ghostface is forever.
Musicians Played Ozzy's Songs Over 1 Million Times After His Passing- Stone Temple Pilots Name Meaning Explained By Dean DeLeo- Junkyard David Roach RIP- more
Stevie Nicks Halts Tour Due To Injury- Dave Edmunds Suffered Major Cardiac Arrest- Hear Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' From Las Vegas Residency- more
Coyle Girelli and KT Tunstall Team For 'Lost To The River' Duet- Eli Young Band Go Indie With 'Strange Hours- Tommy Prine Share Reflective Single- more
Ghostface Killah Announces 'Supreme Clientele' Sequel With 'Rap Kingpin'- Rose Gray Reimagines 'Everything Changes (But I Won't)' With Shygirl and Casey MQ- more
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix
Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago
Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged
Junkyard Frontman David Roach Dies Following Cancer Battle
Toto Cofounder Steve Porcaro Returns With 'Change'
StarAce Release 'Right In The Middle' Video
Allbrook Station Stream New Song 'Sharpshooter'
Alcatrazz Revisit 'Jet To Jet' For 'Prior Convictions'
Brian Orlando's 'Rock 'N Soul Tarot' Arrives Next Week
Clinton Kane Shares New Single 'Fallen Leaves'
Musicians Played Ozzy's Songs Over 1 Million Times After His Passing