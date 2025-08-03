Mark Lightcap & The Canyon Caterwaulers 'Choose Love' With New Single

(PR) Mark Lightcap is pleased to announce The Canyon Caterwaulers new single Choose Love. Mark along with his wife Darlene, are founding members of his fabulous new Americana Band, The Canyon Caterwaulers.
As the song, Choose Love, developed, Mark Lightcap heard that the great Johnny Cash had the same thought. Johnny was quoted as saying, "All your life, you will be faced with a choice. You can choose love or hate...I choose love." Lightcap figured if it was good enough for Johnny Cash is was good enough for him!
As the writing of the song progressed, Lightcap had a brainstorm. What if he involved some of the Canyon Community in the recording of Choose Love.
When the song was completed and the recording process had begun, he invited about 22 Butte Creek Canyon residents to join the musicians in the studio. These were people who had different political views, religions, ethnicities, and beliefs. But one thing they all had in common, they loved Butte Creek Canyon and they loved their neighbors.
