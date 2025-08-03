Montclair Jazz Festival Downtown Jamboree and Block Party Lineup Announced

(MPG) JAZZ HOUSE Kids announced the full lineup of the Montclair Jazz Festival Downtown Jamboree and Block Party, taking place in downtown Montclair, NJ on September 13.

The Gotham Kings led by trumpeter and two-time GRAMMY winner Alphonso Horne kicks off the Downtown Jamboree with the sounds of New Orleans and his high energy second line band. This year's headliners performing on the main stage sponsored by Signature Cruise Experiences include acclaimed saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin and Phoenix with a meld of jazz, R&B and funk; the multi-awarding winning vocalist Jazzmeia Horn; Christian McBride's Ursa Major, the nine-time GRAMMY winner's bold multi-generational quintet; and the JAZZ HOUSE Collective celebrating the music of this year's Legacy Artist, New Jersey's own James Moody.

There is more music on the Emerging Musicians Stage, where more than 50 young artists from the JAZZ HOUSE KiDS program ages 14 to 25 will be featured, including the debut of this year's alumni JAZZ HOUSE All-Stars, a group of accomplished musicians who will set sail in January 2026 on McBride's World at Sea, bringing the thrill of live performance across the Caribbean and performing on the same stage as some of the hottest stars today including Samara Joy, Ledisi, Benny Green, Cecile McLaurant Salvant and the Christian McBride Big Band.

McBride is JAZZ HOUSE Artistic Director and Curator of the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FEST. Earlier this month, NPR's Morning Edition aired an interview with McBride and JAZZ HOUSE KiDS Founder Melissa Walker about the organization and its talented alumni making waves in the jazz world including Matthew Whitaker, Isaiah Thompson, Julian Lee and Zoe Obadia.

"This year's MONTCLAIR JAZZ FEST lineup is a thrilling showcase of jazz's boundless creativity. World-class artists and up-and-coming musicians bring their bold voices and magic to the stage, reflecting the heartbeat of this culturally-rich community full of fans that have supported this festival for more than 15 years. It's not just a celebration of world-class talent but of the joyful, unifying spirit of jazz that continues to bring us all together." - Christian McBride, Artistic Director + Curator

But keeping pace with the festival's success and popularity has required tremendous effort and resources. For the first time, due to today's volatile climate and uncertainty, several committed government and corporate sponsors-including the National Endowment for the Arts-have rescinded funding, requiring innovation, adjustments, and new partnerships to sustain the Festival.

Despite challenging times and ongoing uncertainty in arts funding, JAZZ HOUSE KiDS remains steadfast in its mission: to bring world-class jazz to Montclair, attract friends and fans from far and wide, and keep its promise that the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FEST remains a No Tickets Required event -free and open to all-in celebration of the rich multicultural heritage of our nation.

This year, the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL unveils many new surprises and pivots to an exciting new chapter, deepening its roots in the heart of Montclair through two dynamic collaborations: the Wellmont Theater for the summer and BDP Holdings' Lackawanna Plaza for September.

MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL teamed up with the Wellmont and the New Jersey Hall of Fame in June, July, and August for a series of 10 free outdoor concerts at the Wellmont Arts Plaza, including the TD Bank-presented MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL Soundcheck Series featuring New Jazz Underground on July 30 and the upcoming series closer featuring Cuban percussionist and singer Pedrito Martinez on August 20.

On Saturday, September 13 the Downtown Jamboree + Block Party will move to its new site on the eight-acre historic Lackawanna Plaza property with the closing of the adjacent Essex County road Grove Street, transforming once again the downtown corridor of Montclair into a vibrant arts and culture hub.

"Our renewed collaborations with longtime partners and supporters reflect the strength of our community and our shared commitment to Montclair's renowned status as a destination for the arts. Over the years, MONTCLAIR JAZZ FEST and its fans have weathered electrical storms, heat waves and even a State of Emergency. We were proud to be one of the first large-scale events to safely bring people together after the pandemic. This year, with the same spirit, grit, and determination, we're once again bringing a powerful cultural offering that celebrates the best of who we are-as individuals, as one family-and champions the next generation of young musicians and future leaders." - Melissa Walker, Founder + President of JAZZ HOUSE KiDS and the brainchild of the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL

From its humble beginnings in 2010 as a student concert in Nishuane Park with a few hundred people, to last year's glorious 15th Anniversary celebration welcoming more than 26,000 attendees, and activating over $1.5M to support the local economy, MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL is recognized as one of the most diverse, inclusive events in the region. Produced by the nationally-acclaimed jazz education and performance organization JAZZ HOUSE KiDS, now in its twenty-third year, the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL remains free and open to the public -- thanks to the strength of both public and private partnerships.

Inside, the recently reactivated Lackawanna Station is filled with art, food and shops by local entrepreneurs, while outside, the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL is pulsing with energy -- 8 hours of world-class jazz on two outdoor stages followed by a funk + soul dance party kicked of by our very own, Christian McBride, DJ Brother Mister followed by DJ Prince Hakin; 150+ artisan and food vendors in the Rao's Homemade Marketplace; specialty jazz cocktails from Allied Beverage brands and the official 2025 Montclair Jazz Brew from Montclair Brewery at Jazz Bars; the Family Jazz Discovery Zone with community partners Montclair Art Museum, Montclair Public Library, Montclair YMCA, and more; official festival merch; VIP and membership experiences with Egan & Sons; and new many surprises to come.

New this year, the day's festivities kick off with Gotham Kings' New Orleans styled second line band marching down Bloomfield Avenue from Church Street and Park Avenue to the new site at Lackawanna Plaza.

"I'm proud to support the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL and the incredible work of JAZZ HOUSE KiDS in bringing the arts to our township. This event is a beautiful reflection of Montclair's creative spirit and community pride, uniting people from all backgrounds through the power of music. I look forward to it every year as a celebration of summer, culture, and connection." - Mayor Dr. Baskerville, Montclair Township

"BDP Holdings is proud to once again bring the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FEST to the newly activated Lackawanna Station. Honoring the power of music, art and community has always been a cornerstone of BDP's work, including bringing the Festival downtown, alongside the rest of the team, in 2021. Come see the murals of globally celebrated artists Jerkface, Jeks, D*Face, BK Foxx, Sheryo & Yok and more, plus exciting installations of various mediums throughout the Station. Listen, dance, shop, eat and enjoy the beauty of Montclair's unique community at this year's MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL!" - David Placek, CEO, BDP Holdings

Back by popular demand, the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL will feature a giant Block Party presented by new sponsor United Airlines, as DJ Brother Mister (AKA Christian McBride) and New Jersey's own DJ Prince Hakim take over the Signature Cruise Main Stage for a dynamic funk & soul dance party at 8:00 pm following eight hours of live jazz. Earlier this month, United Airlines sponsored JAZZ HOUSE KiDS' first European tour with 20 members of its award-winning JAZZ HOUSE Big Band in a six-city tour through Italy, where they had the honor of playing at the historic Umbria Jazz Festival and Ancona Jazz Festival, and meeting and performing alongside legends like Dianne Reeves, Herbie Hancock, Angelique Kidjo, Samara Joy, and Gregory Porter.

Together with our renewed partnerships -- Wellmont Plaza, BDP Holdings, and Montclair Center BID -- and the support and advocacy of NJ State representatives, the County of Essex, Montclair Township, Montclair Center BID, a host of corporate sponsors -- Xfinity, Rao's Homemade, Lincoln of Wayne, Signature Cruise Experiences, United Airlines, Optimum and Manhattan Mechanical Contractors-- local businesses and individual patrons, MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL welcomes all who want to celebrate America's rich history of jazz, youth development and community building.

