Robby Johnson Streaming New Single 'You Pick The Flowers'

(2911) Country music singer-songwriter Robby Johnson is thrilled to unveil his brand-new single, "You Pick The Flowers," out today on The Nashville Record Company.

Inviting listeners into the wedding day that never was, the heartfelt mid-tempo ballad is inspired by a vision Johnson once held close but never got to live. The song paints a tender picture of vows, rings, and second chances.

"You Pick The Flowers" sets a deeply personal tone for his forthcoming full-length album and highlights Johnson's strength as a storyteller and rising voice in Nashville's country scene. The track is now available on all major streaming platforms.

"This song became my way of giving life to that vision," Johnson shares. "Every lyric is part of the moment I always dreamed of."

Johnson's previous single, "If Barstools Could Cry" which was premiered by Whiskey Riff, paints the perfect portrait of someone who is brokenhearted over a breakup and has never moved on. His only confidant is the barstool he turns to every night, where he reflects on his prior decisions that led to his lonely present. With a hard-hitting musical arrangement, Johnson's vocals blend perfectly with every word.

Johnson had been steadily releasing singles, including "TGIF,""More Than You Think," "Road I'm On," and his widely popular "Oh! Santa, Please." He recently opened up to Cowboys & Indians about the pain from his youth, his journey into adulthood, and his search for purpose.

Never one to hit the brakes, Robby Johnson is constantly in the studio, crafting new music and refining his signature sound. With an unwavering drive and passion for storytelling, he's already hard at work on his next project, ensuring that fans won't have to wait long for more fresh, exciting tracks.

