Rose Gray Reimagines 'Everything Changes (But I Won't)' With Shygirl and Casey MQ

(Republic) Rose Gray returns with a reimagination of her single 'Everything Changes (But I Won't)', featuring Shygirl and Casey MQ. With shapeshifting brilliance, the remixed track is a sonic shift from its original form, featuring rolling synths, ambient textures and heartfelt lyrics. A reflective love song drenched in warmth and quiet power, it finds Rose exploring the emotional resilience that grows inside long-term love, with Shygirl and Casey MQ bringing a vivacious new energy to the track.

"I've loved Shy's music since her first EP dropped. There was no one else I wanted to reimagine this track with. Same goes for Casey MQ, an absolute genius. I flipped the lyrics slightly and focused on a moment where everything had changed 'so f***ing much'. It's orchestral, it's sexy. I'm so excited to share what I've been working on." - Rose Gray

Everything Changes (But I Won't) was first unveiled as the focus track on Rose's critically-acclaimed debut album Louder, Please, released in January this year. Led by euphoric single 'Party People' and a string of club-ready anthems including 'Free', 'Angel Of Satisfaction', 'Switch' and 'Wet & Wild', the bold and immersive debut captured Rose's evolution from Walthamstow-born dreamer to fully-fledged pop provocateur. It's a statement of intent reflected in the record's breadth of collaborators, which span legendary pop kingpins Justin Tranter (Lady Gaga, Chappel Roan) and Zhone (Troye Sivan) to underground electronic heroes like Sega Bodega, Uffie and Alex Metric. Louder, Pleasechannels the chaos, clarity, and catharsis of the dancefloor, summoning not just a transformative night out - the new faces and chosen family, ecstatic highs and crushing lows - but also telling Rose Gray's story: a life lived through club music, and always to its fullest. It's a sonically rich narrative of transformation - from heartbreak to hedonism - delivering a kaleidoscopic vision that fuses classic pop with rave sensibilities. "To me, Louder, Please captures the rave, the ethereal, my friends and our stories," Rose said on release. "It's classic pop with its roots firmly in the underground."

The past year has been something of a whirlwind for Rose - after being nominated as MTV's Push Artist of 2025 and releasing Louder, Please, she supported Charli xcx at LIDO festival, embarked on a US tour supporting Kesha and Scissor Sisters, and is preparing for a surprise of her own. Following her first headline tour in March this year, Rose will be out on the road in the UK again this October, playing iconic venues including two nights at Village Underground and shows across Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester.

Related Stories

News > Rose Gray