Sam Ryder Introduces 'Heartland' Album With 'The Feeling Never Went Away'

(BT PR) BRIT & Emmy-nominated, acclaimed singer/songwriter/musician Sam Ryder has announced his second studio album Heartland, slated for release on October 17 via independent label Artist Theory.

Sam has also shared his new single "The Feeling Never Went Away". Co-written and co-produced by Sam, the song's narrative swirls around recurring emotions and struggles, and the power of acceptance and healing. The infectious bassline melds seamlessly with Sam's dynamic vocal.

It's been a busy time for Sam, who made his triumphant Glastonbury debut in June, and is playing his biggest headline show to date at London's iconic Wembley Arena on November 6th. His recent TV performances include stops at NBC's Today and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Sam talks about "The Feeling Never Went Away," sharing, "It's about still having feelings for someone or something even though they perhaps don't deserve them anymore, but you can't help it, it's chemical. In my own life that finds its form in the shape of struggles or demons I've had over the past year or so, and even though I think I've conquered them, back they come. I think ultimately healing and breaking the cycle is about recognizing these feelings and accepting them and knowing that although the feeling might never go away, it doesn't define us."

Heartland showcases Sam's wide-ranging vocals, guitar hooks and songwriting craftmanship. He worked alongside an A-list team of collaborators on the project including Mikky Ekko (Teddy Swims, Rihanna), Steve Mac (Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber), Mike Elizondo (Gwen Stefani), Tom Elmhirst (Amy Winehouse, Adele), Jon Green (Teddy Swims, James Bay), Nick Lobel (Harry Styles, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus), J Kash (Miley Cyrus, Charlie Puth), Fede (Coldplay, Miley Cyrus) and Jesse Fink (Myles Smith). The record features previously released singles "OH OK," "Armour" and "WHITE LIES," which racked up over half a million streams in its first week alone.

The new album is an intimate window into Sam's journey over the past year, reflecting his growth both personally and professionally. After two decades of unrelenting dedication to his music, he has now made the record he always wanted to make. Sam coined the term "Frontier Soul" to describe the album's sound. He explained to Billboard, "Soul music - that goes without saying... But when I say frontier, think about the grandeur of old Hollywood and the richness in that aesthetic. The music is very much inspired by the Westerns that me and my grandad used to watch together. There's a real attention to how the score and sound is recorded."

With an impressive 20 million+ followers across platforms, Sam's profile began bubbling over during lockdown when he posted regularly on TikTok, catching the attention of Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys, Sia and millions of others. His hit single "Space Man" was at the forefront of British airwaves after Sam made a splash at Eurovision. He scored a #1 UK album, billions of streams, and an Emmy nomination for the Ted Lasso song "Fought & Lost" featuring Queen's Brian May. After taking some time to pause and reflect, Sam has now reclaimed creative control, making music on his own terms.

Heartland Tracklisting

1. Olympic '89

2. The Feeling Never Went Away

3. OH OK

4. Heartland

5. White Lies

6. Suffer In Silence

7. Armour

8. Burn It Down

9. Better Man

10. Up Down

11. Come and go like the asteroids do

12. Electric Marine Blue

13. Eyes On You

