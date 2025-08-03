.

08-03-2025
(CNPR) StarAce unleash their most defiant statement yet with "Right In The Middle," a rallying anthem that rejects extremism while embracing rock 'n' roll's power to awaken the soul. The track arrives alongside news that their debut album Real will drop October 24th.

Produced by David Frangioni (Aerosmith, KISS, Ringo Starr), "Right In The Middle" finds StarAce channeling raw independence through driving rhythms and unapologetic lyrics. The song stands as their most politically charged yet paradoxically apolitical statement, advocating for individual thought over ideological extremes. Frontman Julio Starace shares

"A roar for independence and union, 'Right In the Middle' means to be apolitical and against all extreme ideologies. In a world filled with hypocrisy and inequality, this song stands for listening to your inner voice and your soul, taking responsibility for doing the right thing, standing up for your own rights and not letting anybody tell you what to think, feel, say or believe. The song expresses the power of Rock and Roll music, and the need for every soul to be awakened and aware is the best way to balance and free ourselves from extremist pollution."

StarAce Release 'Right In The Middle' Video

