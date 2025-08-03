Suicideboys Deliver 'Thy Kingdom Come'

(BHM) $uicideboy$ have officially released their highly anticipated fifth studio album, THY KINGDOM COME, a bold and cinematic new chapter from one of the most influential voices in independent music.

Renowned for their unflinching lyricism and boundary-breaking sound, the duo elevates their dark-emo rap to new heights, blending haunting production with raw, emotionally charged verses. The album features guest appearances from underground icons Night Lovell and BONES. Stream here.

The album lands just ahead of the launch of their massive Grey Day Tour, a 45-date arena and amphitheater run kicking off August 5 in West Palm Beach, FL. This year, Grey Day is bigger than ever, with support from album guests BONES and Night Lovell, rising New York talent Joeyy and G59 labelmates Germ and Chetta. For the second year in a row, the tour will partner with mental health nonprofit PLUS1 to support community wellness initiatives nationwide.

GREY DAY TOUR DATES:

08/05 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/06 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/08 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

08/09 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

08/12 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

08/13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

08/15 - Somerset, IN - Somerset Amphitheater

08/16 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/17 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

08/19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

08/20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

08/22 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena **

08/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/24 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater **

08/26 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

08/27 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

08/29 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

09/02 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheater

09/03 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/05 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

09/06 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/08 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

09/09 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

09/10 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

09/12 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/13 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

09/14 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

09/16 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

09/18 - Louisville, KY - Highland Festival Grounds @ KY Expo

09/19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

09/20 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

09/23 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

09/24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

09/26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

09/27 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

09/28 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

09/30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

10/01 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

10/03 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

10/04 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

10/05 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

10/07 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

10/08 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

10/10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center **

10/11 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

• August 5-29 & October 10-11: With Joeyy, without Chetta

• September 2-October 8: With Chetta, without Joeyy

• August 19-29 & October 10-11: Without BONES

