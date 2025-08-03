Suicideboys Deliver 'Thy Kingdom Come'

(BHM) $uicideboy$ have officially released their highly anticipated fifth studio album, THY KINGDOM COME, a bold and cinematic new chapter from one of the most influential voices in independent music.
Renowned for their unflinching lyricism and boundary-breaking sound, the duo elevates their dark-emo rap to new heights, blending haunting production with raw, emotionally charged verses. The album features guest appearances from underground icons Night Lovell and BONES. Stream here.
The album lands just ahead of the launch of their massive Grey Day Tour, a 45-date arena and amphitheater run kicking off August 5 in West Palm Beach, FL. This year, Grey Day is bigger than ever, with support from album guests BONES and Night Lovell, rising New York talent Joeyy and G59 labelmates Germ and Chetta. For the second year in a row, the tour will partner with mental health nonprofit PLUS1 to support community wellness initiatives nationwide.
GREY DAY TOUR DATES:
08/05 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/06 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/08 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
08/09 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
08/12 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
08/13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
08/15 - Somerset, IN - Somerset Amphitheater
08/16 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/17 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
08/20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
08/22 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena **
08/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/24 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater **
08/26 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater
08/27 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
08/29 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
09/02 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheater
09/03 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/05 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium
09/06 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/08 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
09/09 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
09/10 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
09/12 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/13 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
09/14 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
09/16 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
09/18 - Louisville, KY - Highland Festival Grounds @ KY Expo
09/19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
09/20 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
09/23 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre
09/24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
09/26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
09/27 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
09/28 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
09/30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
10/01 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
10/03 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
10/04 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
10/05 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
10/07 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
10/08 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
10/10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center **
10/11 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
• August 5-29 & October 10-11: With Joeyy, without Chetta
• September 2-October 8: With Chetta, without Joeyy
• August 19-29 & October 10-11: Without BONES
