Timmy Skelly Takes Fans To 'Nowhere Land' With New Single

(GA) Rising artist Timmy Skelly returns with "Nowhere Land", a bold new track following his breakout Dive Bar Sermon EP, which landed him on the Boston Calling and Wonderfront stages and tours with Jimmy Eat World, Wilderado, Evan Honer, upcoming Ritchie Mitch & The Coal Miners, plus a spot on the coveted Bonnaroo lineup. Co-produced with Noah Ehler (Kendrick Lamar, d4vd, Laufey, Kevin Abstract), the single arrives via Live2 and Neon Gold Records.

Timmy Skelly adds "Nowhere Land": "Noah and I were listening to a lot of "The Band" when we left LA to write and record our first full-length project together. We were aiming for a concept album, something we had been pining to lure from the muse ever since we started collaborating years ago. We rented an airbnb in the snowy mountains of northern California and set up shop. The airbnb had our only non-negotiable asset, an upright piano. Nothing in the house was designed for recording.. we loved it. We brought our own drums, mics, and a mess of string instruments (banjo, cello, fiddle, guitars) and set up a "control room" in a little family room, quaintly equipped with a wood furnace and a Christmas tree full of lights (it was February).

Nowhere Land was the first record we stumbled into. It started as a rowdy tribute to a night out and kind of became the establishing atmosphere for the entire project. We wanted backing vocals that sounded like Crosby, Stills & Nash, we wanted a chorus that stomped like a drunken mass on a wooden bar floor, and we wanted to get into a new zone to end the song, something epic, something anthemic. Noah and I both deeply believe that world building is a most important element in pure song craft.. we want the listener to be teleported into a new universe, one that they can hide in, revel in and share. We felt like this song established the world, and for that reason seemed to be the perfect debut single for my second EP, Meet Me in Nowhere Land."

He describes his self-appointed genre "Midwest Y'allternative" as "a bit of everything I grew up on, including cornfields, lakefronts, my Dad's red '79 Volkswagen bug playing Tom Petty and country radio, tall tales by the firepit, Friday night football, whispered prayers, frozen kisses and the smell of Halloween."

On his debut Dive Bar Sermon EP, Timmy Skelly collaborated with James Flannigan (Matt Maeson, Carly Rae Jepsen, Kodaline, etc) and with Noah Ehler (d4vd, Laufey, Hailey Knox) to build upon his epic songwriting. Especially the collaboration on "Come on Diana" with Flannigan is gripping; manifesting his dream girl out on the open road over infectious Grouplove melodies and sun-soaked Midwest Americana guitars. Timmy says: "I've learned a lot while working in bars. I've learned even more while drinking in bars. This record is for all those lessons, those "sermons" from the good book of the neon church. Best enjoyed with a cold beverage or a long cool drive."

