Toto Cofounder Steve Porcaro Returns With 'Change'

(TPH) Steve Porcaro-legendary songwriter, synth pioneer, and founding member of Toto-continues his highly anticipated return with today's release of "Change," the second single from his forthcoming solo album The Very Day, due October 3 on Green Hill Music.
A hopeful, soaring meditation on how even small acts can help change the world, "Change" channels Porcaro's signature blend of sophisticated pop textures and emotional clarity.
Co-written with Julius Robinson and the late Michael Sherwood, "Change" was originally written with Michael Jackson in mind. But as Porcaro returned to the song years later, he found it had taken on new meaning.
"This one's been in the vault a long time," says Porcaro. "I wrote it during a really charged moment in the world-and somehow, it feels just as relevant now. It's not a protest song, exactly. It's more about the little things we do for each other that can actually move the needle. I've always believed music has the power to remind us of that."
Blending understated instrumentation and lush harmonies, "Change" showcases the kind of timeless songwriting Porcaro is known for: deceptively simple, deeply felt, and elevated by meticulous craft.
A platinum-selling songwriter celebrated for penning Michael Jackson's "Human Nature" and shaping the sonic fabric of pop music with his distinctive synthesizer work, Porcaro has spent a lifetime composing and producing for others. His influence as a behind-the-scenes architect of modern pop was recently celebrated in the HBO documentary Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary, which revisited the smooth California sound he helped create. But with The Very Day, Porcaro steps back into the spotlight, finishing a deeply personal collection of songs he's long envisioned.
Toto Icon Steve Porcaro Announces New Album 'The Very Day'
