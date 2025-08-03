Watch Sydney Sprague's 'Long Island' Video

(BPM) Sydney Sprague has released another new single from her very anticipated upcoming album 'Peak Experience' out September 26. "Long Island" is half prayer, half spiral with lyrics blurring the tension between impulse and restraint.

"When you have to choose between connection and self-preservation because the truth is too messy or just too impossible to communicate," says Sydney on the new song. "It's a desperate plea for a moment of relief from the horrors. It's a genuine request for another long island iced tea."

Sydney's upcoming album 'Peak Experience' is a coming-of-age soundtrack for the chronically anxious and melodically inclined. Hailing from the sweltering surrealism of Phoenix, Arizona, she channels the heat and heaviness of modern existence into sharply crafted songs that balance existential dread with cathartic guitar riffs. Building on the raw honesty and sharp wit that earned her early acclaim from NPR, Refinery29, and Guitar World, 'Peak Experience' feels like the culmination of years spent touring, overthinking, and writing her way through it all. It's an album for anyone who's ever spiraled at 2 a.m., found solace in a chorus, or wondered if maybe the best way to process life is to just turn it into a song.

"Long Island" follows the previously released singles and music videos for "Flat Circle" "Fair Field" and "As Scared As Can Be", which can also be found on the upcoming album.

Related Stories

Sydney Sprague Unleashes 'As Scared As Can Be'

Sydney Sprague Declares Her Independence With 'Fair Field'

Izzy Mahoubi releases cover of Joni Mitchell's 'Big Yellow Taxi' Featuring Sydney Sprague

Waxflower Recruit Sydney Sprague For 'Misaligned Love'

News > Sydney Sprague