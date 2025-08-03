Wisp Welcomes New Album With 'Black Swan' Video

(Darkroom Records) Wisp finally unveils her debut album, If Not Winter, a labor of love for the shoegaze genre, as fast as that may be, made by one of its biggest fans and burgeoning stars. Along with the album we get an official video for "Black Swan,"
Wisp is living her highest fantasy, sat at the table with her idols (by the end of September she'll have played on the same stages as both Slowdive and Deftones, two of her biggest inspirations), so it's appropriate that If Not Winter heightens its diaristic lyrics with elements of medieval fantasy. At its core, it's a quest, throughout which she picks up magic talismans or holy grails from villages she can now call home.
Ethereal yet extremely close to the heart, it's a triumph of brave exploration and experimental cartography. Wisp has already shared album tracks "Breathe Onto Me," with a lustful, distorted drone, "Save me now," her grungiest track to date which caught the eye of NPR; "Sword," an expansive overture to the record; and "Get back to me," perhaps the sunniest, sun-splitting-through-the-clouds moment on the record. If Not Winter is sheathed in armor that mirrors the heavier tones Wisp brings onto this record, while still maintaining the delicacy of flowy white lace underneath that her whispered vocals imply.
Inspired by a thriving community of artistic friends, mentors, and collaborators, If Not Winter finds Wisp synthesizing disparate sonic universes into a singular and evocative aesthetic. Incorporating the melodic sophistication of pop's most versatile songwriters, folk's narrative poetry, and the hierarchy-smashing communal ideals of hardcore, If Not Winter is a landmark release from one of 2025's most vital young rock artists.
Say Wisp of her debut album: "If Not Winter is a look into my diary entries and all of my childhood dreams. Evoking feelings of limerence, nostalgia, infatuation to the highest levels- it's a vulnerable reflection of my most inner thoughts and memories i wanted to eternize, to look back on, and for everyone else to relate and find meaning in."
"Black Swan" and the accompanying video play with light and dark, and the feeling of the unknown. Since Wisp became Wisp not too long ago, she's struggled with the idea of being perceived by so many other people as such, which takes her simultaneously away from and closer to her true self. The public light is blinding, but the eyes adjust, it's clear that staying true to one's self is the only path forward.
Musicians Played Ozzy's Songs Over 1 Million Times After His Passing- Stone Temple Pilots Name Meaning Explained By Dean DeLeo- more
Stevie Nicks Halts Tour Due To Injury- Dave Edmunds Suffered Major Cardiac Arrest- Hear Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' From Las Vegas Residency- more
Eli Young Band Go Indie With 'Strange Hours- Tommy Prine Share Reflective Single- Rising 13-Year-Old Country Prodigy Josie Sal Streams 'Redneck Weekend'- more
Demi Lovato Shares Video For New Dance-Pop Single 'Fast'- Juvenile Delivers 'Hot Boy Summer' Video- Adam Lambert And Andrew Lloyd Webber- more
Hot In The City: Drunk Shakespeare Staggers Into Phoenix
Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report
Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix
Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago
Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged
Musicians Played Ozzy's Songs Over 1 Million Times After His Passing
Stone Temple Pilots Name Meaning Explained By Dean DeLeo
Broken Hearts Are Blue Announce Reunion Show
Lynyrd Skynyrd And Marcus King Rock 'Saturday Night Special'
Elvis Presley's 'Sunset Boulevard' Rarities Released In New 89-Track Box Set
Goo Goo Dolls Preview 'Summer Anthem' EP With 'Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes)'
Stevie Nicks Halts Tour Due To Injury
Dave Edmunds Suffered Major Cardiac Arrest