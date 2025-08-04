Dave Koz and Friends at Sea Raised Over $200,000 For Starlight Children's Foundation

(SCF) Dave Koz, the nine-time Grammy-nominated saxophonist, and his friends and fans have hit a major milestone for the annual Dave Koz and Friends at Sea cruise. The music-filled journey on the water concluded in June and raised over $200,000 for Starlight Children's Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to delivering happiness to hospitalized kids and their families. Donations were raised through live and silent auctions held on board the two sold-out trips to Iceland, the Netherlands, and Norway.

Koz, a longtime ambassador for Starlight Children's Foundation since 1993, said, "It never ceases to amaze me, the generosity, kindness, empathy and heart our guests continually show towards the Starlight kids, doing what they can to keep this vital mission alive. But this year on our cruises, raising the most money in our history, practically brought me to tears. I am so grateful to our amazing community, who's come to feel the same way as I do about this organization. It's absolutely stunning."

This year's first cruise week broke the record for the largest amount of funds raised in a single cruise auction with $100,000 raised. Then, just one week later, the second sailing broke that record again, raising $106,000. The Koz voyages have been supported by a plethora of artists and celebrities. This year's silent auction featured VIP experiences with Jennifer Hudson and Barry Manilow, private concerts, cruises, and a one-week oceanfront stay in Maui. The live auction featured a cabin for the sold out 2026 Dave Koz Cruise in South America, signed instruments donated by Yamaha, and a private dinner with Dave Koz.

Donations from two sold-out cruises will fund and distribute thousands of Starlight Toy Deliveries this holiday season at hospitals along Dave's Christmas Tour route. Koz and his community work year-round to contribute donations to support Starlight's signature programs, such as Starlight Gaming, Starlight Toy Deliveries, and a jazz inspired Starlight Gown.

"We are grateful to Dave and his community for their support over the years to bring happiness to hospitalized kids. We are incredibly excited about the huge successes of this year's cruise sailings. Dave and his community are a powerful example of how music and philanthropy can come together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of seriously ill children and their families," said Adam Garone, Starlight Children's Foundation CEO.

Starlight Children's Foundation delivered happiness to 3 million hospitalized kids and their families this past year through innovative programs that provide play and distraction therapy, helping young patients get through the pain and stress of medical procedures and conditions. These vital programs were offered free of charge to over 700 children's hospitals and facilities across the U.S. to assist child life teams and clinicians in addressing the unique needs of pediatric patients, helping them feel more comfortable and supported during their medical journey.

To learn more about the mission of Starlight Children's Foundation, please visit starlight.org.

