dying in designer Delivers 'Endgame' Video

(BPM) dying in designer dropped the punishing, emotionally raw single "Endgame." This is the third single to come out in his new chapter of music focused on darker, heavier nu-metal infused sounds. With the release he put out a new music video exploring themes of emotional collapse, toxic love, and the cycle of destruction and rebirth.

From the mind of Rob O'Brien, dying in designer has always existed as a raw, unfiltered reflection of emotional trauma and inner demons. It's a project from his deepest pain and personal truth. While previous singles "Evil Eyes" and "LimeWire" cracked open a heavier, more visceral era, "Endgame" pushes listeners even further into his world.

"'Endgame' was written in the middle of the fallout with my soulmate. I never expected we'd find our way back. But sometimes love just has to break before it can rebuild," shares Rob O'Brien.

With gritty guitars and O'Brien's signature melodic delivery, "Endgame" sounds like an emotional detonation. It's raw, cathartic, and completely unrestrained. The track is also tied to the new animated series he recently launched with co-creator @animator.boi. It continues the visual storytelling of this era where every song has it's own story, but they are all are connected by shared chaos and catharsis.

Previously signed to Hopeless Records, dying in designer broke into the scene with Nobody's Happy. in 2019 receiving widespread accolades from the likes of Rock Sound, NME, Alternative Press, and more. Since 2020 he has been operating entirely independently, most recently releasing his follow up record Nobody's Happy. 2 this past fall resonating with a generation lost in heartbreak and self-doubt.

