Goo Goo Dolls Announce Beacon Theatre Benefit Shows

(2b) GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls will perform two nights of music with special guest Marc Roberge of O.A.R. at New York's Beacon Theatre on November 9 and November 10 to benefit Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation.

Since partnering with the nonprofit in 2021, the band has been selling signed guitars at their shows to raise funds in order to support healing and educational services for youth affected by violence. Tickets for both nights go on sale this Friday, August 8 at 10AM local time.

Founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre, Safe At Home provides healing and education services to adolescents who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence. Additional information on the foundation can be found here: joetorre.org

Goo Goo Dolls have also embarked on their sold out Summer Anthem Tour with Dashboard Confessional, which has sold over 300,000 tickets to date. The extensive run of summer tour dates will bring the band to nearly 50 iconic venues coast-to-coast, including stops at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, Morrison's Red Rocks Amphitheatre as well as a hometown show at Buffalo's KeyBank Center. Most recently, the group performed two-sold out tri-state area shows at Wantagh's Northwell at Jones Beach Theater and Holmdel's PNC Bank Arts Center.

Related Stories

Goo Goo Dolls Preview 'Summer Anthem' EP With 'Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes)'

Goo Goo Dolls Giving Away a Trip To Meet Them at Red Rocks To Support Texas Flood Relief

Goo Goo Dolls Get Nostalgic With 'Nothing Last Forever' Video

Goo Goo Dolls' American Idol Finale Performance Goes Online

News > Goo Goo Dolls